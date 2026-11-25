Sign up to The Watchlist newsletter for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Creating the sequence was the culmination of years of work for The Rings of Power showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, and for the episode's director, Stefan Schwartz, bringing it to screen for the first time came with "huge pressure".
"You've got so many massive Rings fans and it's tricky because there's nothing in any of the books that describe how the Ring was created, and we scoured everything to try and glean any little bits and pieces," he tells GamesRadar+. "So really approaching that scene, we had to create a whole bunch of new thoughts."
For Schwartz, a lot of this came down to making sure the sequence was magical, and really represented the world that Tolkien created. One element of that was imagining that the One Ring was created by the vibrations of Fëanor's hammer in Mount Doom, rather than simply being forged.
"I wanted Mount Doom to be a real character and actually to work with him rather than just be a place where he happens to be," he explains. "At [Middle-earth's] very inception, a song was created, and then a little bit of darkness was introduced by the song through one of the characters, and then this song created Middle-earth. That music felt really key, and Tom Bombadil is always singing, it seems key to Tolkien's world. So I wanted the idea of music and vibration to be in there."
Another interesting addition to the sequence is how Sauron ends up giving his life to creating the One Ring, before it brings him back. Schwartz said they wanted to play with the audience a bit here too. "The other key moment for all of us was sacrifice, that Sauron has to basically give up his life in order to create the ring, and then the ring brings back his life," he adds. "That moment of death and utter silence was really important."
The final sequence is undoubtedly the show's most cinematic moment yet, and it's little wonder they wanted to bring it to theaters for a special screening. However, beyond spectacle, it seems that, above all, those involved wanted to do justice to the world that Tolkien created.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
"When you've got such an avid fan base, you want to try and be as true as you can be to the lore," Schwartz sums it up. "And then work within that and try to get elements that feel intuitive and connected to if Tolkien had created it, what he might have created."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.