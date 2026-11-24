Rockstar's decision to cap GTA 6 at 30fps remains a controversial one, especially after we spent much of the PS5 and Xbox Series X generation getting used to 60fps gameplay on consoles. But if you thought the recent 60fps glitch discovered on Xbox would be a quick piece of salvation, you should probably recalibrate your expectations. As it turns out, it's really more of a 36fps glitch.
That's according to new analysis from Digital Foundry, which has put the supposed 60fps glitch through its paces. On one level, it's true – you can get GTA 6 to run at 60fps. But that's only if you take a plane up into the air, well away from any roving NPCs on the map, and point the camera directly at the sky.
In real gameplay, removing the frame rate cap is still going to leave you with a "mean average" of "about 36 to 37 frames per second," based on testing of the first hour of the game. In other words, "Rockstar isn't keeping anything amazing from you." That's the sort of awkward, variable frame rate that's a lot more unpleasant than a steady 30 frames per second, and DF's analysts agree that "this game should probably be capped at 30fps."
That's not even counting the part where GTA 6 currently runs at an increased speed based on the frame rate, but that's likely just an artifact of the glitch rather than a suggestion that there's some underlying issue with the game. "Ultimately this shouldn't be reflecting on the quality of the code itself," DF's Richard Leadbetter observes. "Obviously there are going to be versions in the future of Grand Theft Auto 6 that will be running at faster than 30fps."
Just don't expect those future versions to run on current-gen consoles. Our first taste of 60fps GTA 6 will likely come on PC, though whether it'll first arrive through an official port or a fan-made PC version remains to be seen.
Check out our GTA 6 review for our full thoughts on the game, or dig into our GTA 6 guides if you're already trying to make your way in Leonida.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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