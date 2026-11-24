The GTA 6 laptop password appears in Chapter 3, when Jason and Lucia end up borrowing an apartment from a friend of a friend called Boogie. In the bedroom, there’s a conspicuous open laptop that requires a password to get into. If you’re curious, all the clues can be found in the apartment, and you’ll get a pretty nice ride out of it, too – at least once you find the location it hints towards.
GTA 6 laptop password and all clues
The GTA 6 laptop pass word is Muffins Queen 15, found from various clues around the house. Below I'll run through all the info you need to find what you want.
When you first find the laptop you’ll be able to put in a few guesses, but none of them will be right. Instead, you’ll need to unlock the correct prompts by searching around your safehouse. First, head to the entrance hallway to find the shrine to Boogie’s dog (above).
By examining the picture you’ll find out the dog’s name was Muffins. But the password is a bit more secure than that. Head back into the bedroom to find the next clue on the bedside table.
The notebook shows Muffins wearing a crown, but that’s not all. Flip it over to find a message: “Class of ‘15 reunion next Friday.”
Once you’ve done that, you have all the clues you need. Go back to the laptop and follow the prompts to enter “Muffins,” “Queen,” and “15.” Once inside, don’t forget to flip through Boogie’s messages to find a clue about where to find your reward: Vanessa's Pink Porsche, in the garage near a restaurant near Auntie’s Place. You’ll automatically pick up the code to get in, too.
But you might not be able to find the garage immediately – it’s not marked on the map. If you need a hand, head over to our Auntie’s Place location guide.
Jay Castello is a freelance writer with more than five years experience specialising in online culture and video game communities. Their work - which covers everything from fanfiction to Twitch streaming - has appeared at sites including The Verge, Polygon, and Fanbyte. They also co-host Turnabout Breakdown, a podcast dedicated to dissecting the entire Ace Attorney series.
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