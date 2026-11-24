Jensen Huang may have been reinstated as Nvidia's CEO yesterday, not even two weeks since his resignation amid allegations of a number of affairs (including one with a suspected Chinese spy), but it's now been reported that he's admitted to multiple more in front of the company's board ahead of being brought back in as the boss.
A new report from the Wall Street Journal claims that, per anonymous sources with knowledge of an Nvidia board meeting which took place on Sunday, ahead of his return, Huang admitted to more affairs, plural. It's noted that he apparently showed remorse for his actions – which I mean, yeah, you'd hope so.
As a recap, Huang publicly admitted to his first affair shortly before his short-lived resignation – this is the one that raised national security concerns amid allegations that the woman he cheated on his wife with might be a spy. However, reports then emerged that he was allegedly involved in a second affair, this time with one of his employees.
Following this, and his resignation, Reuters reported that according to two anonymous sources, Huang had also been having an affair with a second employee, making the reported total three. Huang never publicly admitted to more than one affair, however.
Huang's return to Nvidia as CEO, president, and board director was announced yesterday, November 24, following a unanimous vote by the board of directors to reinstate him. The company notes: "In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk."
The recent allegations around Huang aren't just limited to affairs, though. It's also been claimed that the CEO used humiliation to control employees, and reportedly made multiple threats and insults, including telling an older employee that everyone was hoping for their death, and threatening to remove part of someone's skull so he could pee on their brain.
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Nvidia said yesterday, announcing Huang's return: "We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company."
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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