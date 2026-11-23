The big question going into Black Friday this year is how far the RAM crisis will affect the deals. Dell's response to this is to ask "what crisis?" as it's launched its own Black Friday deals on a range of its Alienware products, and there are some pretty massive discounts on gaming laptops.
Any purchase on Dell's Black Friday site gets you a range of bonuses, but they stack best with a deal cutting $900 offthe Alienware 16 Aurora, on certain configurations. This lets you pick up a laptop with a great-looking display, Intel Core processor and specs designed for mid-range gaming, all at a bargain price.
The Alienware 16 Aurora with an RTX 5050, 16GB memory and 512GB storage is best discounted, with $900 off. Models with a better graphics card, more memory or extra storage are also discounted to varying degrees, but this reduction saves the most money.
With any purchase from Dell's website over Black Friday, you get certain perks. The brand's offering 30% off software tools like McAfee or Microsoft 365, as well as a multi-buy discount on years of its Alienware Elite Care support service. The best deal, though, is that you get 25 free Xbox games; the brand hasn't listed what they are, but says they have a $500 value.
The version of Alienware 16 Aurora with the biggest discount, listed above, is also the weakest. Its Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 is the lowest-end member of the brand's most recent graphics card line-up, and the 16GB RAM isn't enough for the most advanced games either.
So this laptop is best for mid-range or low-end games, whether that's new indie titles, older games or the big names of yesteryear at their lowest graphics options. That's not to criticize the laptop, and many people won't need anything stronger than that.
The Alienware 16 Aurora also comes in models with the 4050, 5060 and 5070, and there are discounts on at least one version with each, but the savings aren't as good.
Should you buy the Alienware 16 Aurora, or the more powerful model?
We've reviewed the Alienware 16X Aurora laptop, which is a more advanced model than the one listed above, but with a much higher price.
Several 16X Aurora models arediscounted by up to $400, but given that it's already a more expensive option than the 16, that means the deal prices are at least $1,000 more than the reduced 16.
If you've got the budget for the Alienware 16X Aurora, you'll notice the difference when you're playing games, so it might seem like a better buy. But that price is a lot higher.
It's worth asking if you need this high-spec laptop. If you don't plan to play any GPU-intensive games, an RTX 5050 might be enough. And if you want a little more power, it may be more economical to find a more powerful 16 Aurora, rather than add the 'X'.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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