Jason Ronald, vice president of Xbox's gaming devices and ecosystem team, recently said that Project Helix is "a console that is also capable of playing games from your PC," as "it's really designed to be the ultimate gaming machine."
That sounds pretty dang capable already, but apparently, it was supposed to feature even more PC integration – think full-on free online multiplayer access, Steam, and the like.
Anonymous sources tell Windows Central as much, alleging that the original plan – one operating underneath a different codename – for the console was for it to essentially be a gaming computer that can also run Xbox games… on top of PC titles on storefronts like Valve's own Steam.
Think the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally, for example, albeit not handheld. I'm reminded of the Steam Machine, personally, although that notably doesn't run on Windows.
The supposed predecessor to Project Helix would work with a gamepad-centered Xbox-style full-screen interface (like Steam's Big Picture Mode, for example), allowing users to exit out to a normal Windows desktop and run other programs such as Steam.
Furthermore, the report states the console would've been free to play online – no extra subscriptions or fees like Sony's PlayStation Plus service required to engage in multiplayer games.
That would mean no Xbox Game Pass paywall, as a PC wouldn't… well, work with a paywall at all, really. This wouldn't have been a cheap decision for Microsoft, and that paired with a move toward another hardware strategy, changes in management, and more, likely contributed to a reshuffle of plans – if this intriguing computer-esque console ever truly was on the table, that is.
It does all beg the question: what will Project Helix look like?
I suppose we won't know until it's finally here. Let's just hope it doesn't cost as much as $1,800 – one rumored price point I can't quite get out of my head. For now, I think I'll just stick to my good ol' actual PC.
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After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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