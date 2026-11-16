Xbox Project Helix is "a console that is also capable of playing games from your PC," lead dev says: "It's really designed to be the ultimate gaming machine"

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The Helix is reportedly expected to launch in 2028

Xbox Project Helix logo in front of Series X silhouette with Game Pass box art in backdrop.
(Image credit: Microsoft / Future)
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Jason Ronald – vice president of Xbox's gaming devices and ecosystem team – has spoken in more detail about what Project Helix actually is. Namely, it doesn't sound like it's a Steam Machine.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary since the original Xbox was released and Halo arrived in our lives (and almost 26 since The Rock revealed the console), Microsoft has released a magazine about the platform online. While a lot of it is about the history of the console, some details about the future of Xbox are sprinkled in there, with news about future releases like Fable, and a hint that there's maybe something going on with games like Crash Bandicoot and Tony Hawk. But the most significant bit of info is some more details about what Project Helix is.

Ronald – who Microsoft describes as the vice president of next generation – says "it's really designed to be the ultimate gaming machine – one that removes all the barriers of play that have historically existed," while touting its backwards compatibility capabilities, mentioning that he's "able to bring four generations of my Xbox library and progression with me and have it available instantly."

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He also speaks about removing "the arbitrary constraints between console and PC games," while explaining more about what Project Helix's rumored PC connection actually is. "We're very clear on the design goal" Ronald explains, "Helix is designed to be a console that is also capable of playing games from your PC. It is not a PC that can also play console games."

Of course, the real question is how all-encompassing is the PC integration going to be. Presumably the Xbox Store is a sure bet, and probably Battle.net too. But the idea of having your Steam library available on console would be a pretty unassailable win for the console, but sadly I really don't see that happening in the age of Steam Machines.

Xbox Project Helix console could cost as much as $1,800 and is reportedly set to launch by Christmas 2028.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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