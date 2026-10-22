Ex-Blizzard boss says an $1800 Xbox "will never sell" and current-gen consoles are "fine for 99% of the audience" anyway

"I find this very hard to believe," he says. "A 'console' is a mass-audience device and you need great games and a low entry price (IMO $399 to $499). A console at the prices rumored below will never sell meaningful units to be of any value vs. alternatives. Zero.
"I wouldn't release it at all," says Ybarra.
Not to belabor the point, but consumers particularly in the US right now are already fielding increased prices on everything from fuel to housing to insurance to ground beef, and entertainment as an expense is increasingly being squeezed from budgets. Anecdotally, I can tell you that if Xbox released a $1200 console today, I would simply dust off my Xbox Series X and tell new Xbox to get bent. And that's exactly what Ybarra suggests console manufacturers do for now:
"Stick with PS5 Pro/Series X until prices normalize. The capabilities of those boxes are both fine for 99% of the audience," he says. "No one is screaming 'I need a more powerful console' right now and I believe tons of optimization can and is happening on those platforms." As an example of these optimizations, Ybarra points to Xbox's recent announcement that its machine-learning upscaler FSR 4.1 is coming to Xbox Series X and S.
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I'm interested to see how Xbox navigates this situation. Amid new CEO Asha Sharma's big and layoff-heavy reset, what the company does with its next big machine will answer a ton of questions about how it plans to position itself against competitors Sony and Nintendo in the next generation of hardware. Of course, Sony and Nintendo are in similar predicaments, although Nintendo to a lesser degree as it just released the Switch 2 last year.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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