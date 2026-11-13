You’ll finally be able to try Secretlab chairs before you buy one, as the company shifts toward physical retail - “There’s a difference between seeing our products online and trying them out”

When you're shopping for gaming chairs, it's notoriously difficult to try before you buy. That's especially true when a lot of the biggest brands around the world operate through strict online-only e-commerce storefronts. Secretlab is seeking to change that, however, and one of the company's CEOs has told me the long-awaited shift to physical retail has been partly due to feedback they've received from people trying the brand's gaming chairs at expos and conventions.
"One thing we’ve always known at the back of our minds is there’s a difference between seeing our products online and trying them out to have that utmost confidence before you buy," says Ian Ang, Co-Founder and CEO of Secretlab.
"We’ve heard this feedback repeatedly from the event pop-up booths (such as Comic-Con, World Championship) that we’ve had through the years."
Believe it or not, Secretlab is actually no stranger to in-person experiences with its products. The brand's own HQ in Singapore also acts as a drop-in storefront and pseudo-museum for all of its products. People can visit, ask questions, try products out, and even make a purchase in person.
"There are so many small product details that we obsess over (e.g. built-in desk controllers so you don't bump into them… shape of OTTO’s base to fit our chairs..). These are many small improvements to user experiences that we don’t market, but customers can feel the overall experience once they get to try them."
As a result, Secretlab is partnering with Best Buy, dropping its products into 15 physical storefronts around the US. In addition, Secretlab is opening its very own "Experience" store in LA. The news comes right as Secretlab's Black Friday sale is just kicking off.
At Best Buy shops around the US, customers can try out a Titan Evo, feel the difference in the NanoGen model's cushioning, or even decide for themselves if the new Secretlab Atlas will suit their setup more.
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"We want to offer customers more opportunities to explore, test, and learn about our full suite of products in person whether it’s at our new Experience Store or at Best Buy", says Ang.
The company's Experience Store in LA (located at8464 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood) will be the first named retail location in the company's history, and you can even book personal consultations in the shop to get a deeper look at the thinking and engineering behind each product.
"We’ll be bringing all upcoming new launch products into our LA Experience Store, and I think customers will be especially eager to check out special edition collection drops in person," Ang told me.
"The personalized consultation booking is another service that we want to give our customers who aren’t sure about how different product combinations feel before they make the final decision."
When I asked the Co-Founder if there were plans to move into other territories and markets with other physical retail sites, he said, "Physical retail is a whole different playing field, and the toughest part is probably making the unit economics work. It’s a new experience for all of us, but we’ll do our best to make it work."
I, for one, would love to see this sort of physical retail shift also extend to the UK and European markets. As a gaming chair reviewer, I know that if people had the chance to try them before they buy, they'd likely waste less money on a pricey option that just isn't right for them. And rumour-mill feedback about each brand wouldn't become so prevalent online.
"For now, we’re starting with 15 Best Buy stores," Ang said. "We do hope to bring our products to more outlets eventually. When the lease is up for our Experience Store at Melrose Avenue, we may potentially extend it or bring it to other locations, it’s too soon to tell."
Secretlab's LA storefront opens on November 18 with a special launch event where the first 50 visitors will receive an exclusive Prize Pass for a chance to win a Secretlab MAGNUS Evo desk.
Best Buy will start displaying dedicated Secretlab spaces in its stores as of November 18, with participating stores in California, Florida, Colorado, Virginia, Washington, Idaho, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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