15 PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC deals you don't want to miss in Best Buy's 60th Anniversary sale

Best Buy is celebrating 60 years in business this week, and among the appliances, TVs, and smartwatches, I've found a healthy collection of gaming deals to see the occasion out. That's right, Best Buy is older than the home console and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. It's older than the Super Bowl, The Godfather, and the Big Mac. It's older than the moon landing. There are a lot of things Best Buy predates, but enough about ancient history - let's go get some deals.

Best Buy's 60th birthday comes littered with discounts across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC, with some particularly sturdy offers dropping top tech to its lowest price yet. Those are the kinds of savings I'm interested in, but with 3,534 discounts listed in the video games category, it's easy to miss some of this gold.

I've scrolled through Best Buy's entire sale to find the best PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC deals on the site. That means I've whittled these listings down to only the gadgets we've awarded more than four stars (out of five) in our reviews, and only the prices that represent the year's lowest so far. In many cases, those are all-time record lows as well.

That leaves us with only the cream of the crop: 15 discounts on the tech and games we actually recommend that actually represent valuable price drops. You'll see more of the sale at a glance just below, and my top picks further down the page.

Best Buy's Anniversary sale at a glance

Games

Tech

My top picks from Best Buy's 60th Anniversary sale

Corsair Clipper Pro Mini 60

(Image credit: Future)

The Corsair Clipper Pro Mini 60 is one of the few five-star scores we've handed out in 2026 so far. The new best gaming keyboard for those hunting down a 60% deck is already remarkably well priced considering you're getting a clean sweep of magnetic Hall effect switches (with their own unique features against the competition) and a light, snappy typing feel overall. Could the casing be a little more durable? Sure, but we're looking at one of the cheaper Hall effect keyboards on the market here, and everything still sounds and feels great.

The Clipper Pro Mini 60 also has you covered for arrow keys, not just with its two-step actuation, but with the new Smart Tap feature. Here you've got different commands based on whether you're tapping or holding a key, making rebinding those directional buttons to the lower right portion of the board a doddle.

Like most Hall effect keyboards, this is a fully wired affair - but it's worth remembering that those after a wireless alternative are generally looking at prices north of $200.

Razer Barracuda X Chroma

(Image credit: Future)

The original Razer Barracuda was my go-to Nintendo Switch headset, and now the Chroma model has come along with its own little nightglow. This is the same wireless value and versatility as we saw in the original line, all with that slick LED running under the hood. It's not going to make you a better player (or so I'm told), but with an $80 price tag you're getting excellent value here.

The best gaming headsets can easily run you over $300, and with both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz covered here you're sorted for a fraction of that price. Just note that you'll need to stick it in a PC for full Synapse and Chroma customization.

Corsair TC100

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The Corsair TC100 has been a mainstay of our guide to the best gaming chairs for a reason. Over the last few years, it's consistently offered some of the lowest (mainstream brand) prices, while still juggling both comfort and ergonomic adjustment support. This was a 4.5/5 review score when Duncan reviewed the fabric version a few years ago, but the TC100's hold on its market position is pretty telling.

We praised its plush cushioning and flexible armrests (especially at these numbers), but it didn't quite make full marks due to its firmer-than-preferred lumbar support and rigid casters. Still, if you're after a gaming chair upgrade that won't break the bank, this is still one of our easiest recommendations every day.

When does Best Buy's 60th Anniversary sale end? Best Buy's 60th Anniversary sale will come to an end on Sunday, so we've still got a little time left to make the most of these savings. Typically, Best Buy runs its offers until midnight.

See the full gaming sale at Best Buy

After some more console savings? Check out the best PS5 bundle deals we've found this month, or the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles on the shelves.