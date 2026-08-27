Secretlab's new Spider-Man gaming chair includes a venomous nod

Secretlab has just released its latest Titan Evo special edition, and its first partnership with Marvel. The Spider-Man variant of one of the best gaming chairs comes decked in out in Peter Parker's red suit, but this isn't a bold eyesore. That marled design and darker red keep things slightly more muted than most Spider-Man merch on the shelves right now. Take a closer look at the flanks of the backrest, and you'll spot Venom's tendrils creeping towards the center as well.
Secretlab has a long and storied history partnering with some of the biggest brands on the planet for its Titan Evo gaming chair (it's recently launched a whole bunch of retro Pokemon skins), but this is its first officially licensed Marvel product. Available for pre-order now, the limited-edition run uses the brand's SoftWeave Plus material for a softer, more breathable finish compared to its hybrid leatherette options, with that cold-cure seat foam and four-way lumbar system.
Secretlab Titan Evo (Spider-Man)
The Spider-Man Titan Evo design is now available for pre-order on the site itself, with shipping set for October 16 at the time of writing. That's just over $150 more than the $529 base hybrid leatherette model, and $135 more than the standard black colorway of the same SoftWeave Plus material.
You'll want to make sure you're getting the right chair for you regardless of that Spidey setup, though. We gave the latest iteration 4.5/5 stars in our Secretlab Titan Evo review, with those premium materials and improved lumbar support clinching the deal. That four-way lumbar support (named L-ADAPT by the brand) provides support for a wide range of body types and shapes, thanks to a dynamic system that travels up, down, in and out with the curvature of the spine.
You'll still need to make sure you're getting the right size, though, the Spider-Man Secretlab Titan Evo comes in either Regular (5ft7 - 6ft2, up to 220lbs) or XL (5ft11 - 6ft9, between 175-395lbs).
If you're coming to the Titan Evo from a cheaper gaming chair, that magnetic headrest could well be the first upgrade to take your fancy. Gone are the ugly, stubborn straps - instead our reviewer was able to position the pillow just below the main Secretlab logo on the chair proving an excellent range of versatility in positioning.
The next thing you might notice is the 4D arm rests. This is a more premium feature that luxury gaming chairs shouldn't be without in 2026, but one that doesn't make its way to the cheaper seats very often. If you're splashing out on a Spider-Man upgrade, it's going to make a good deal of difference.
These planks can move up and down, left and right, forward and backward, and at an angle. It essentially means you're supported no matter your height or seating position, with comfortable positioning for mouse and keyboard action, reclined viewing, and controller use. They're also swappable with new pads available via the brand itself, so that's nice.
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The Secretlab Titan Evo has been around for some time now, but it's still one of the front runners on the market and it's collabs like these that keep it in chair hunters' minds. What else is out there? Our current frontrunner, the Libernovo Omni is typically a little more expensive, but has a new series of cheaper SE models available for $659 at Amazon at the time of writing. Of course, you're dropping that slick Spidey design in the process.
We're also rounding up the best gaming desks and best standing desks, but for more gaming furniture check out Ikea's new Xbox collaboration, and that bizarre thumbstick stool.