I've sat in this $9 million Kickstarter chair for two months now, and it's definitely worth the hype

LiberNovo Omni review: "Easily the best, and highest quality gaming seat I've sat in"

GamesRadar+ Verdict

The LiberNovo is worth the hype. It might be packed full of features that would be easy to call gimmicks, but each one of them feels as vital as the last, creating a truly unique and comfortable sitting experience. This is by far and away the best gaming chair I've ever tested, and its quality more than earns a perfect, five-star score. I do hope this start-up brand expands availability to wider retailers and really nails down a price at some point though, because it's hard to ignore concerns that this Kickstarter project has been shoved into a spotlight it may not have been ready for.

Pros

    Dynamic backrest moves with you

    Exceptional cushioning

    Easy assembly

    Great adjustability

    Lumbar decompression massage feels like more than a gimmick

    Recline positions don't lose ergonomics

Cons

    Astronomically high and confusing price

    Limited availability

    Warranty and young brand concerns

The LiberNovo Omni is the breakout desk chair of 2025. This is a market that's often dominated by big brands and established names, so it's been nothing short of amazing to see a scrappy Kickstarter project come out of nowhere, securing ~$9.4 million in crowdfunding. I strongly believe gaming chairs that use electronics, whether it's for heating, cooling, massaging, or otherwise, are usually a massive gimmick. But when I saw this chair's bionic backrest that moves around with you, my interest was well and truly piqued.

I first saw LiberNovo's Kickstarter page back in June, right when its campaign was about to launch. A week or two passed, and then another. Kickstarter goal after Kickstarter goal came and went, and this innovative chair from a new company in Hong Kong kept securing more funding. It became clear that, beyond a hypetrain of excitement for the Omni's clever design going viral, people were screaming out for chairs that do things differently from the status quo.

Design