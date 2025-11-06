I've sat in this $9 million Kickstarter chair for two months now, and it's definitely worth the hype

The LiberNovo is worth the hype. It might be packed full of features that would be easy to call gimmicks, but each one of them feels as vital as the last, creating a truly unique and comfortable sitting experience. This is by far and away the best gaming chair I've ever tested, and its quality more than earns a perfect, five-star score. I do hope this start-up brand expands availability to wider retailers and really nails down a price at some point though, because it's hard to ignore concerns that this Kickstarter project has been shoved into a spotlight it may not have been ready for.

The LiberNovo Omni is the breakout desk chair of 2025. This is a market that's often dominated by big brands and established names, so it's been nothing short of amazing to see a scrappy Kickstarter project come out of nowhere, securing ~$9.4 million in crowdfunding. I strongly believe gaming chairs that use electronics, whether it's for heating, cooling, massaging, or otherwise, are usually a massive gimmick. But when I saw this chair's bionic backrest that moves around with you, my interest was well and truly piqued.

I first saw LiberNovo's Kickstarter page back in June, right when its campaign was about to launch. A week or two passed, and then another. Kickstarter goal after Kickstarter goal came and went, and this innovative chair from a new company in Hong Kong kept securing more funding. It became clear that, beyond a hypetrain of excitement for the Omni's clever design going viral, people were screaming out for chairs that do things differently from the status quo.

I've sat in enough gaming chairs by now to know that innovation in this space usually ends up being one of two things. Either it's a total gimmick that really isn't worth the hype it earns, or it's a trendsetter that will likely be imitated by all other brands from that point on. The LiberNovo Omni is almost certainly going to be the latter, because its innovations and fresh approaches to ergonomics make it easily the best desk chair I've ever sat in.

Design