Corsair's new "budget" gaming chair costs $199, and it speaks to a larger pricing problem in the desk chair market

Corsair has launched a new budget gaming chair, the Corsair TC80. I'm a big fan of any gaming chair maker that tries to make something affordable and accessible to the masses because if you've shopped around, you know that getting a good gaming seat can set you back a fortune. The new TC80 certainly has the design of a budget gaming chair - it has the look of the $100 thrones made by unknown brands at Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.
I'm actually all for that. A bigger name brand like Corsair launching an entry-level option could give people a lot more peace of mind when checking out, especially if they're strapped for cash and need an easy fix. But the problem is that Corsair isn't charging $100 for it; it's charging $199.99 / £169.99. Based on testing this brand's seats in the past, I know its build quality will probably be very good - the press release I have for the TC80 talks about how it's been durability tested in more than 30 categories and held to really high standards.
No problems there, but the TC80 uses the same design language as those $100 chairs that have little to no features to their name. Case in point, the armrests are fixed onto the seat and backrest of the chair. There is a head cushion, but it's a strapped one, and those are infamously poor at staying in the right position. The backrest cushion looks plenty comfy, so that's a perk, but besides the basic swivel, 90 to 115 degrees of recline, height adjustment, and tilt you'd expect from a stock office chair, I'm wondering why someone would be drawn to this for $200.
To make matters worse, Corsair's competing with itself at this price range. The Corsair TC100 Relaxed has been a long-standing best budget option in the gaming chair realm, and although Corsair might claim it's priced at $210 or more, I can tell you from covering it for around four years now that it's more often priced at $199, or even lower.
That chair offers you a more similar set of features and perks to some of the chairs up at $500, which is why it's a go-to entry-level recommendation from me. But it's all relative. For that price, you get 2D armrests, a lumbar and head cushion, a more pro look, some colorway/upholstery options, and durability. I wouldn't argue that $199 is a small amount of money to pay, but at least with the TC100, you know you're getting some bang for your buck because it's got some attributes.
Charging $200 for the TC80's lack of features feels a little wild to me. I fully support entry-level hardware giving you a little less in the way of features and specs, but not when its price doesn't meet you in the middle. I'd expect the TC80 to see discounts, which would make it more of a viable option for budget buyers, but when the TC100 Relaxed is priced so close to it, it's going to have an uphill battle.
I sincerely hope the arrival of the TC80 doesn't mean we see infrequent offers on the TC100 Relaxed, because as good as it is, it's not exactly a new product - I wouldn't argue its price should be increased at this stage of its life.
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Not to mention, there are other value-for-money kings in the gaming chair market. The AndaSeat Novis isn't that much more expensive, and the Razer Iskur V2 X is also pushing into that end of the market.
If anything, the cost of Corsair's new entry-level seat speaks to a larger problem in the gaming chair market. These seats are expensive, and although it's nice to see more big names attempt to make affordable options (I really do applaud Corsair for supplying another chair that's priced under $300), I still feel like there's a disconnect between what manufacturers think is a small investment and what people are willing to pay.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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