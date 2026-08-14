Corsair HS35 V3 is a no-fuss, fantastic sounding wireless headset that is a must-have for PC players on a budget

The Corsair HS35 V3 is a no-brainer recommendation for anyone on the hunt for a wireless headset that's not just light on the head, but light on price. However, due to its reliance on the Dolby Atmos Windows app, PC players are ultimately going to be the best target for this high-value and top-quality wireless option.
Pros
+
One of the lightest, comfiest headsets I've tested
+
Equipped with Tri-mode Wired, Bluetooth, & 2.4GHz connectivity
+
Wireless dongle is compact and practical
+
Great out-of-the-box sound
+
Fantastic detachable microphone
Cons
-
No iCue support
-
Relies on the Windows Dolby Atmos app for customized sound
While I usually don't like to date reviews too much, I'd be hard-pressed not to mention that we're experiencing a time when just about every aspect of gaming is getting more expensive. Consoles continue to get price hikes, and finding SSDs and storage for a reasonable amount of cash is almost unheard of, so it makes sense that anyone after one of the best gaming headsets may not want to spend a fortune. If that sounds like a familiar scenario, then the Corsair HS35 V3 might be up your street.
The wireless version I've reviewed today is just $79.99 / £69.99, and provides more than enough to warrant its MSRP. You've got wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless support, compatibility with a range of platforms including the PC and PS5, and it's an absolute joy to have on the head. The pair doesn't do quite enough to knock my favorite sub-$100 pick out of my gaming accessory rotation, but it's easily become one of my new go-to budget recommendations to date.
Key specs
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Price
$79.99 / £69.99
Acoustic design
Closed back, over-ear
Connection
Wired / Bluetooth / 2.4GHz wireless
Drivers
50mm neodymium drivers
Frequency response
20Hz - 20 kHz
Microphone
Detachable Omnidirectional mic
ANC
No
Controls
x 1 Multi-function button, volume wheel
Battery
Up to 30 hours
Weight
250g
Compatibility
PC, Mac, PS4/5, Mobile
Design
This is the third iteration of the HS35 (if you didn't already surmise from the 'V3' tacked on to its name), and Corsair chose to model it more after the second release. I'm pretty glad they did, as I much prefer the pill-shaped earcups over what came before.
For this over-ear, closed pair, the exterior of each cup features the Corsair logo printed on a recessed and textured circular pad. It's a purely aesthetic choice, as the design isn't textured enough to form a good grip, but it looks pretty swell all things considered. But then again, I'm always pretty privy to the look of the brand's headsets - the Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless and its space-age metal look is still up there amongst my favorites in the brand's repertoire.
For this review, I was provided with the White version, but the pair is also available in Carbon black, and there's a cheaper £39.99 / $49.99 wired version available in the same two-color combos. The white version contrasts nicely with the grey soft fabric ear pads and matching floating headband. When it comes to color, that's pretty much all she wrote, as there's no RGB lighting to be found on this new Corsair release.
Features
As far as features go, the HS35 V3 keeps things pretty simple. There are 50mm neodymium audio drivers powering these cups, with a sound that can be personalized with Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio (via the PC Dolby Atmos app). There's no iCue connectivity here, which is ideal for those who aren't big fans of Corsair's proprietary software and want to keep software bloat to a minimum.
Besides the sound, Corsair has included a detachable omnidirectional microphone, up to 30 hours of battery life, and Tri-mode connectivity. The cups come packaged with a USB-C cable for charging and wired connectivity, along with a two-part wireless dongle. The dongle is a USB-A adapter and USB-C port in one, and the USB-C part neatly attaches to the side to form one of the handiest and most compact wireless transmitters I've ever used. And trust me, I've used a lot.
Performance
Before I started testing, I made sure to toggle off any 'Audio Enhancements' via Windows 11's sound settings. By default, these can render the Dolby Atmos app entirely useless. If you just bought the HS35 V3, or have any other headsets that rely on Dolby Atmos, I highly recommend you check that you haven't got any silly Windows settings interfering with your personalization. Ah, the joys of Windows.
The existence of the Dolby Atmos app is why I chose to start with PC testing; that and the fact that it was incredibly handy for GamesRadar+ purposes. Its plug-and-play attitude made it my go-to choice when chatting to the rest of the hardware team about what we were getting up to, and it's likely going to make appearances in many more Google Team meetings to come. For gaming, it doesn't provide a sound mighty enough to knock the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Omni off my desk, but it was still pretty marvelous.
By default, there's a lot of power going on. The HS35 V3 can get plenty loud, and it was a relief after testing the unfathomably quiet Glorious GHS Wireless InfinitePlay. From the get-go, there's a pretty evenly levelled sound to low, mid, and high frequencies too. The Counter-Strike 2 title screen jingle sounded pretty fantastic for one, though it did feel like it was missing that oomph I always strive for when it comes to headsets or headphones of any calibre. Equipping the 'Warm' Game setting in Dolby Atmos helped rectify that pretty fast, and it even made bullets feel just that much more impactful.
Luckily for me, a lot of those were being fired into the enemy and not at me, as the spatial audio tech helped me flank down folk pretty fast. Additionally, I made sure to load up Marvel Rivals on Steam to see how it meshed with the Corsair cups. Ensuring the 'Warm' setting was on to boost the bass and lower frequencies equally helped even out the soundscape with NetEase Games' hero shooter. When it came to playing the PS5 version of the game, I did noticeably miss its more rounded-off sound, particularly as it helped the backing music and sound effects of my pulsating Invisible Woman attacks mesh together in a more cohesive way.
That's not to say the HS35 V3 sounded bad with its default audio on the Sony console. It was just audibly missing that extra creamy sound, which, when you factor in that Dolby Atmos is only available on PC platforms, leads me to recommend it for PC players above all else. I ended up using the cups for music the most out of everything, as its super lightweight 250g form factor and easy setup made it easy to pop on and off. Any time I wanted to have a little alt-rock disco to myself at my desk while listening to Garbage's self-titled 1995 album, or head-bop to the pop, bassy stylings of Troye Sivan's 'One Of Your Girls', the HS35 V3 got the job done. Of course, having Dolby Atmos's app in my corner helped just as much as it did for gaming.
I made sure to toggle on the 'Warm' setting under the 'Music' subheading to crank up the bass, and that made them a dream for pretty much all of my most liked tracks on Spotify. Regrettably, I didn't have the app at my disposal for listening to music on the go, so I left these at home. But I've been seriously considering swapping out my SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds for this headset for my weekend music-filled train journeys regardless.
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Of course, if I were, I'd have to make sure to leave the microphone at home. Thankfully, that's an easy feat as it's detachable, which is how I personally like my microphones to be. I also like them to be easily adjustable, and Corsair has that down pat, as the boom arm is made from a bendy metal arm, which actually stays in place. There's nothing more infuriating than a headset microphone that flails around in your peripheral vision.
As you can hear from the sample above, the microphone in question sounds pretty great. It was louder than I had hoped, so you may want to tweak your audio settings before joining in on a game of Big Walk, or, in my case, Marvel Rivals, with your mates. However, just like the Corsair Void Wireless V2 review, I was yet again impressed by the brand's mic quality.
Should you buy the Corsair HS35 V3 wireless gaming headset?
The Corsair HS25 V3 is not the most revolutionary new headset, but it's a less-than-$100 pair that's super comfortable, looks great, sounds pretty fabulous, and just does the job. If you're specifically looking at options below that price mark, it's definitely one I'd recommend picking up, particularly if you're a PC die-hard and aren't too fussed about its minimal EQ options.
Is it my favorite sub-$100 option out there? Technically no, if you can find the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless on sale. The 3 Wireless retails for $109.99, but is prone to discounts that mark its price down to below that sweet $100 spot. Much like the HS35 V3, it's a no-fuss pair that's compatible with the PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and more, but it has the benefit of having SteelSeries' app to back it up.
With no iCue support and the Dolby Atmos app on Windows being your only source of audio customization, console players are not going to be able to take full advantage of the HS35 V3. Meanwhile, you can use the SteelSeries phone app to tailor the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless's sound to your liking and select from hundreds of game audio presets. That's why it remains my top value headset pick, but should you not dig SteelSeries' vibes, Corsair's HS35 V3 is a valid alternative.
Plus, the built-in "headset connected" voice is one of the nicest I've heard on a piece of tech, if you should care about those things.
How I tested the Corsair HS35 V3 wireless gaming headset
To get the full lay of the land of what the Corsair HS35 V3 had to offer, I used the headset for a little over two weeks. Whether I was chatting to co-workers in meetings, catching up with friends on Discord, or playing on my PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2, the headset was with me. On PC, this meant using it get good at Counter-Strike 2, Marvel Rivals, and Dispatch. Meanwhile, on the PS5, I used the pair to see how it compared with the console version of Marvel Rivals, Doom Eternal, and Lego Batman Legacy of The Dark Knight.
When it came to the Switch 2, I tested it alongside the usual testing games of choice, from Mario Kart World to Donkey Kong Bananza, as well as Splatoon Raiders and Final Fantasy 14. When not gaming, I turned up the volume and blasted out bands like Garage, Biffy Clyro, and Boards of Canada on Spotify. I also used the headset to catch up on new additions to Netflix, including the documentary A Toxic Love Story. For more information on how we test gaming headsets, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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