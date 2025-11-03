If you're an RGB fiend like me, then you need to check out this Corsair wireless headset deal

When it comes to the best gaming headsets, I love me some RGB lighting. I'm well aware they aren't everyone's cup of tea, as they can be a battery drain and look tacky and unsightly, but the Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless headset looks so good it could bring out the RGB fan in anyone.

The wheels of LED lighting are so bright and luminous on the Corsair cups that they remind me of something out of a Kubrick movie, but that futuristic aesthetic comes at a high price. Well, thankfully, it doesn't today as it's just $179.99 at Amazon, the lowest ever price I've spotted for the flashy headset since launch.

Corsair Virtuoso MAX Wireless (Carbon) | $329.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $150- The Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless headset launched for $329.99, which made this flashy pair of cups hard to recommend originally, but this deal most certainly helps. It's now down to $179.99 but still packed with features you'd expect of a $200 pair of cups - including ANC, customizable RGB lighting, and simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless support.



Buy it if: ✅ You play the Xbox, PS5 and PC

✅ You love RGB lighting

✅ You want simultaneous wireless audio

✅ Having ANC is a must Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the silver SKU instead

❌ You can't handle a heavy headset

❌ You aren't a big fan of iCue



UK: £223.78 at Amazon

Should you buy the Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless in 2025?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

First off, I'm well aware that the photos I've used here are of the silver version of the Corsair Virtuoso Max, and not the Carbon Black version that's currently $150 off at Amazon. It just so happens I was supplied with the silver version back when I did my Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless review, so that's what I have at hand to show off its stunningly bright RGB lighting.

With that out of the way, I hope at least those photos still show you just how luminous the RGBs are. Out of any headset I've reviewed to date, I've always found the lighting of this Corsair headset to be the most striking due to its high intensity. It also helps that they can be customized via iCue, so you can tailor them to your liking or turn them off entirely to save on using up the headset's up to 60-hour battery.

Even if you aren't hugely into RGB lighting, the Virtuoso Max wireless is still a great choice of headset in 2025. For that now $179.99 price point, you're getting access to ANC, a fantastic sound from its 50mm Custom Graphene audio drivers, one of my favorite microphones found in a headset, and even simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz audio so you can hook it up to your smartphone and your PC, Xbox, or PS5 at the same time. I use the latter to swipe my way through TikToks in between Marvel Rival matches, and it feels nice not to have to remove my headset each and every time.

With the Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless weighing in at 417g, I still advise you to take it off every once in a while to give your head a break. Its weight and its original huge $329.99 MSRP were my biggest issues during my original review. However, you don't have to worry about the latter now that Amazon has dropped $150 off.