Walmart's early Black Friday sale is here, and Nintendo Switch deals are already ruling the day

Walmart has launched its own early Black Friday deals this week, and Nintendo Switch 2 players are particularly well looked after. From record-low prices on some of the biggest titles to hit the system to accessories we've never seen cheaper before, there's plenty to dive into ahead of official holiday sales.

Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals have been cruising on the shelves for a couple of weeks, but things are really starting to heat up now. Walmart dropped its first roster of official Black Friday doorbusters just yesterday, while other retailers are using this weekend to get into the swing of things as well.

The Switch 2 certainly has a buzz already this year. Nintendo itself announced its holiday plans this week, and Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 stock remains incredibly difficult to find. Walmart's early Black Friday deals are suitably impressive, then, with record-breaking discounts on Switch 2 versions of Breath of the Wild (now $53.99) and Tears of the Kingdom (now $56.69).

I've scoured the entire sale this morning, hunting down the games and gadgets we've had hands-on experience with and recommend every day. These aren't just filler discounts, though; each one represents at least the best price of the year so far.

Walmart's early Black Friday deals at a glance

Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at Walmart

Save $2 Heystop Dockable Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was $11.99 now $9.99 at Walmart A tiny saving, but one that feels particularly pertinent given the amount of Legend of Zelda Switch 2 designs that would otherwise go hidden behind a case. I've used HeyStop accessories for most of my time with the Switch OLED in the previous generation, and they've held up well. This transparent shell keeps your handheld protected while still sliding into the dock - for less than $10. Read more Read less ▼

When does Walmart's early Black Friday sale end? Walmart will likely be running early Black Friday sales all the way through to the big day, but this weekend's specific doorbuster event comes to a close on November 15.

We're also getting you ready for this year's Black Friday PS5 deals, but you can also check out the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories we've tested so far, as well as the best Switch 2 gifts on the market this year.