Walmart's early Black Friday sale is here, and Nintendo Switch deals are already ruling the day

Walmart has launched its own early Black Friday deals this week, and Nintendo Switch 2 players are particularly well looked after. From record-low prices on some of the biggest titles to hit the system to accessories we've never seen cheaper before, there's plenty to dive into ahead of official holiday sales.
Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals have been cruising on the shelves for a couple of weeks, but things are really starting to heat up now. Walmart dropped its first roster of official Black Friday doorbusters just yesterday, while other retailers are using this weekend to get into the swing of things as well.
I've scoured the entire sale this morning, hunting down the games and gadgets we've had hands-on experience with and recommend every day. These aren't just filler discounts, though; each one represents at least the best price of the year so far.
A tiny saving, but one that feels particularly pertinent given the amount of Legend of Zelda Switch 2 designs that would otherwise go hidden behind a case. I've used HeyStop accessories for most of my time with the Switch OLED in the previous generation, and they've held up well. This transparent shell keeps your handheld protected while still sliding into the dock - for less than $10.
The GameSir G8+ is a mobile controller first and foremost, but it also connects to the Switch 2 via Bluetooth. It's a chunkier Joy-Con alternative that's seeing its lowest price yet in Walmart's early Black Friday deals right now. This one only typically drops to the low-$60s or mid-$50s when it does go on sale, but we're at a record-low $39.99 here.
Game & Watch handhelds flit on and off the shelves pretty frequently, but they typically only land at around $45 at their cheapest. Walmart has the Super Mario Bros. handheld down at $39.99 this week - an excellent stocking stuffer ahead of the holidays.
Walmart has a previous price of $62.99 on this Super Mario Party Jamboree deal, but this Nintendo Switch 2 version actually retails at $79. That's where you'll typically find it day to day - the only sale I've seen in the past here knocked it down to $59, and that was back in March.
This is a smaller saving on Mario Kart World, but it actually represents more of a $10 discount on the Switch 2 launch title. Walmart's early Black Friday deals have the racer down to $68.40 right now, while it's been pretty solid at $79 since release.
If you're diving into the Switch's back catalog ahead of Black Friday, it's worth noting Walmart currently has the web's lowest price on Pokémon Sword. The $59.99 title has dropped a few pennies below this, down to $46.95 - but that was way back in 2023. This is one of the better prices we've seen in the last few years.
The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit has been on our radar for a while now, but Walmart's early Black Friday deals have it just a smidge cheaper than its previous record-low. This budget-friendly headset was already a good shout when it dropped to around $17, but with a few extra bucks off, we're at under $15 right now.
Pokemon Scarlet is another older release that doesn't typically see too many discounts day to day. This one has been set firmly above $50 before this week's early Black Friday deals at Walmart, only ever dropping to $45 once last year.
The Switch 2 version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild usually commands a much heftier price tag compared to the OG. Still, Walmart's previous listing price here is already $10 lower than other stores will have you paying this week, and that's before the smaller $6 discount. At $53.99, the latest version is cheaper than I've ever seen it before.
Tears of the Kingdom is seeing the same treatment in Walmart's early Black Friday deals, with a smaller $6.30 discount that doesn't quite tell the full story. This is a full $79.99 release in its Nintendo Switch 2 garb, which means you're saving just over $20 compared to other retailers.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.