The best Switch 2 gifts in 2026, our top picks from the year's best accessories

The Nintendo Switch 2 is going from strength to strength this year, and there's no shortage of accessories and gadgets to go with it. Filtering all that tat out when hunting down the best Switch 2 gifts can feel like wading through cheap plastic, though. That's where we come in.
We've been hands on with the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories all year round, but we've also been hunting down top merch, toys, and collaborations from all the system's heavy hitting franchises. Whether you're upgrading some tech or picking out some themed stocking stuffers this holiday season, we've got the gizmos you need to know about.
Up first we've got the very best tech we've tested - the best Switch headsets and the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers among other cheaper accessories. The good news is Ninty has gadgets and tie-ins all the way down the price scale, so you'll also find the best Switch 2 gifts under $50 and under $100 further down the page.
Curated by
Curated by
Tabitha Baker
I've been accessorizing my Nintendo Switch 2 since day one (and testing every gadget under the sun with my OG Switch for years before that). A fan of anything with that Nintendo Seal of Approval, I stay on top of all the latest releases, going hands-on with the newest Switch tech whenever it appears, so that you know what's worth your time come the holidays.
With coverage from
With coverage from
Rosalie Newcombe
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I've been hands-on with all the latest and greatest Nintendo Switch 2 gadgets since launch, testing, comparing, and ranking all the gadgets and gizmos hitting the shelves in the last year.
Best Switch 2 gifts 2026
Best Switch 2 gifts under $50
Best Switch 2 gifts under $100
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Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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