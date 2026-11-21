The chance to shake Mattia's hand in GTA 6 comes up right at the start of the mission Day Release, seemingly like a key decision that might affect the tone of the rest of the mission and future job prospects. Multiple GamesRadar+ writers have gone through both options, and it's a lot less important of a decision in GTA 6 than you think, so here's what we know about the significance of shaking Mattia's hand.
Be aware of some very mild spoilers for later missions in Chapter 1 below.
Shaking Mattia's hand in GTA 6 makes no difference to any events in the Day Release mission. If you shake his hand, you shake his hand, and if you don't, you don't. Mattia doesn't even acknowledge that you left him hanging.
Later in the mission, Mattia offers Jason and Lucia some drugs in a nightclub and, again, accepting or refusing has no clear repercussions. Comparing videos of the choices side-by-side, there were no obvious differences between either outcome as the same thing happens regardless - Mattia either takes the drugs back or hands them over, stands up and leaves, then Jason and Lucia take to the dancefloor. The rest of the mission then plays out as normal.
As far as I can tell, turning Mattia down in either of these situations in Day Release has no long-term impact either as the "job" that he mentions at the end of the mission is critical to the story and can't be avoided. Just make sure you've done everything before the GTA 6 Tourist Trap mission as it's an important one – and if you get stuck, my GTA 6 Tourist Trap walkthrough can help.
We've also got loads of other GTA 6 guides for you to read if you're ever stuck.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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