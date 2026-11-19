GTA 6 is finally here. It's been a long 13 year wait for a new instalment to the Grand Theft Auto series, and regardless of whether this is your first time playing one of these games or if you're a series veteran just in need of a helping hand, our GTA 6 Chapter 1 walkthrough is here to guide you through the first set of missions in GTA 6.
There's a massive amount of things to do and see in Leonida, so much so that it can be a little overwhelming at times – especially when the game starts throwing missions at you all at once. So we're going to take things slow in our Chapter 1 walkthrough of GTA 6.
This chapter 1 walkthrough is in-progress, and will lead you from the Prologue and into mission 7, and spotlight some optional activities you can do along the way. We'll be updating this guide over time with new mission breakdowns. I also wanted to flag some GTA 6 essentials before you get too far into the game:
With that out of the way, the Prologue mission is the first part of the GamesRadar+ GTA 6 Chapter 1 walkthrough. This guide highlights your first steps into Leonida, teaches you the basics of control, and introduces you to Lucia Caminos – one of two playable protagonists in Grand Theft Auto 6.
GTA 6 Prologue Walkthrough
You gain control of Lucia at the Leonida Penitentiary, looking through a window out at the prison yard. Your first task is to interact with your cellmates, giving you a feel for the basic controls that will serve you well in the hours to come:
Move your character with the left thumbstick
Move the camera with the right thumbstick
Hold L2 / LT to interact with a character in front of you
Press X / A to start a conversation with the character selected
Once you've spoken with your cellmates, you need to go with the prison guard waiting at the door. He will lead you to area A102 and ask you to wait while he organizes a transfer to a different block. This is a good opportunity for you to perfect your conversational skills, so hold L2 / LT and press X / A to speak with different inmates until the guard calls you over.
The guard will lead you into Counselor Gates' office for an interview to determine whether Lucia is eligible for early parole through an early release program due to overcrowding. This will initiate a brief flashback which helps set the stage on how Lucia ended up incarcerated, and teach you combat basics.
Once you take control of Lucia in the bank, you'll need to hold L2/LTto aim your concealed handgun. Pointing your weapon at each person in the bank – regardless of whether it's a civilian, employee, or guard – will prompt a different reaction, and you can press Square/X to issue threats.
Aim your gun at the bank teller by holding L2/LT and press Square/X to threaten them and they will begin to empty the cash register. Walk up to the window of the cashier desk and press Triangle / Y to begin picking up individual bundles of cash.
Regardless of how quickly you grab the cash, one civilian will decide to get involved and grab Lucia. You'll need to quickly press Square/X to break their hold. With the security alarm blaring and cops on your tail, you'll quickly pick up the basics of movement:
Press Square/X to jump or climb
Press L3 to run
Press L3 again to sprint
Use this knowledge to get across the rooftop and down to the street level. Your objective now is to lose the cops, and it's up to you how you approach this task. Sadly, with a two star Wanted level there's only so far you can get, so it won't be long before you're caught by the cops and Busted.
A brief cutscene will now play showing Lucia negotiating with Counselor Gates for early release, with Lucia insisting that she'll be on her best behavior as she reunites with her partner, Jason Duval, for a period of house arrest at his spot in Leonida Keys.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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