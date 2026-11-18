Are you wondering how to unlock the GTA 6 pre-order and GTA 6 Ultimate Edition bonuses? Don't worry, I was too through my first few hours in Leonida. It turns out that Rockstar Games doesn't want you having too many cool things too quickly, which is why you'll need to progress through different sections of the game before you'll gain access to unique weapons, vehicles, mod shops, clothing stores, and more that come as part of the DLC package, no matter which of the GTA 6 versions you own.
Below you'll find a breakdown of where to get the GTA 6 pre-order bonuses for both the Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition of the game. You'll also find a detailed breakdown of where to access all of the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition exclusives, which unlock as you progress through the story.
All GTA 6 pre-order bonuses and how to unlock them
Regardless of whether you pre-ordered the Standard Edition or the Ultimate Edition of GTA 6, you'll get access to a couple of nice bonus items. These are available from Chapter 3 onwards, and can be unlocked by doing the following:
Location: Ocean View Hotel (Stainer) and North of Washington Beach (Bonita Court Garage)
The option to collect a uniquely-styled '55 Vapid Stainer vehicle from Vice Beach will appear as a task within the Exploration section of the map index. Once you've collected the vehicle from outside the Ocean View Hotel, you'll also unlock the Bonita Court Garage north of Washington Beach to store it in.
Vice City Outfits and Hairstyles
Available from: Chapter 3
Location: Residence wardrobe (outfits) and any salon (hairstyles)
Once you've collected your '55 Vapid Stainer vehicle, you'll unlock some other bonuses as well. Head back to your residence and access the wardrobe to find exclusive outfits, and then visit any Salon to access a new hairstyle for Jason and Lucia under the Special section of the in-store menu.
Exclusive weapon pattern
Available from: Chapter 3
Location: Any Ammu-Nation store
As soon as you've found the 55 Vapid Stainer, the first thing you'll want to do is drive across to any Ammu-Nation store. Once inside, access the weapons locker and head into the Cosmetics / Wraps section of the modify menu on any gun to freely apply the pre-order exclusive weapon pattern.
All GTA 6 Ultimate Edition bonuses and how to unlock them
If you purchase the more expensive GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, you'll find that Rockstar has well and truly made it worth your while. The exclusive storefronts, weapons, clothes, and vehicles aren't immediately accessible, instead they become available once you reach certain GTA 6 mission milestones:
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Jason's Safehouse Vehicles
Available In: Chapter 1
Location: Jason's House
Once you're able to leave Jason's House in Chapter 1, you'll find two exclusive vehicles waiting for you. Underneath the house you'll find an Army fatigue-tinged Dinka Enduro motorcycle in the driveway, and off to the back of the building you'll spot a Crest Kayak which can be used to explore the Leonida Keys.
Ganado Retro Build
Available In: Chapter 1
Location: Coastal Auto Care, Key Lento
Only available for use in Chapter 1, you can get an exclusive pro build for Jason's Vapid Ganado pickup truck. Open up the map and head into the Vehicles index, from there click the Mod Shops option and look for Coastal Auto Care in Key Lento. Drive the Vapid Ganado over there and the unlock can be applied inside the Pro Builds / Full Kits section of the mod shop menu.
Personalized weapon variants
Available from: Chapter 1 / Chapter 2
Location: Any Ammu-Nation store
Take Jason to any Ammu-Nation store from Chapter 1 and access the weapon locker to unlock a personalized Girardi ES9 pistol. You can do the same with Lucia from Chapter 2 onwards, unlocking a unique Klose K17 pistol. Both of these weapons are free to equip and use.
Morgan Revolvers
Available from: Chapter 2
Location: Any Ammu-Nation store
Once you're into Chapter 2 of GTA 6, you'll be able to access unique weapon variants of the powerful Morgan revolver (regardless of whether you've already purchased the weapon). Jason and Lucia have their own versions, which can be accessed from any Ammu-Nation weapon locker.
One-Eyed Willie's Auto Shop
Available from: Chapter 1
Location: One-Eye Willie's Auto Shop, North Leonard County
Located in North Leonard County, just north of Lake Leonida, you'll gain access to One-Eyed Willie's Auto Shop from Chapter 1. This GTA 6 Mod Shop specializes in off-road vehicles, and will give you access to a range of custom, hand-painted liveries for purchase.
Dominator Buggy and Garage
Available from: Chapter 2
Location: Thrillbilly Mud Club / Exploration Task
Spend enough time meeting the locals at the Motel safehouse and you'll eventually meet Wyman, who will invite Lucia to the Thrillbilly Mud Club. Once you've completed a Dirt Track Race, look for a task in the exploration section of the map index to go collect your Dominator buggy and storage garage.
Classic Car Collection
Available from: Chapter 2
Location: Exploration Task
Once you have collected the Dominator buggy in Chapter 2, Wyman will contact you on WhatUp and ask for your help tracking down parts for classic cars. Look for the Find Cars for Wyman option in the exploration section of the map index to start this optional activity.
Rideout Customs
Available from: Chapter 1
Location: Crosstown, Vice City
If you've got money to burn, then you'll want to take your favorite car over to Rideout Customs, located in the Crosstown district of Vice City. This Mod Shop offers unique interiors, rims, and stylings for any Donks vehicle classes. Head to the Vehicles map index and click the Mod Shops tab to set a destination.
PTT YOUNGIN$ Compound
Available from: Chapter 1
Location: Southside / Robberies Task
Technically accessible from Chapter 1, there's a number of PTT YOUNGIN$ Compounds to raid for cash and key valuables. You'll need to head into Southside (south of Vice Dale County) to unlock these Illegal Operations. Once you've visited the area, head to the Robberies section of the map index.
Stock 305 Clothing Store
Available from: Chapter 1
Location: Stockyard, Vice City
Stock 305 can be found in the north quadrant of Vice City, in the Stockyard district. This skate store, selling contemporary streetwear and accessories, can be easily located by opening the map, heading to the style section of the index, and clicking onto the Casual & Street tab to get a destination.
Sara's Unisex Salon
Available from: Chapter 1 / Chapter 2
Location: Hamlet Town
Undoubtedly one of the better Hair & Beauty locations in GTA 6, Sara's Unisex Salon is located on the main strip of the Hamlet town. Find it in the Style section of map index. Once you're into Chapter 2, you'll gain access to exclusive signature looks for Jason and Lucia.
Electric Fang Tattoo Parlor
Available from: Chapter 1
Location: Stockyard, Vice City
Located in the Stockyard area of Vice City, the Electric Fang Tattoo Parlor is open for business from Chapter 1. This tattoo parlor has over 50 signature tattoos for Jason and Lucia, all designed by the artist collective FAILE. Head to the Style section of the map index and look for the Tattoos tab.
Vice City Merch
Available from: Chapter 1
Location: Key Leonto
The Wonder Whale is a Souvenir & Swimwear shop available for all players, located in the heart of the Key Leonto area (just off the main strip of highway). Head to the mannequins in the store to find some exclusive merch to purchase and wear. Just head to the Style section of the map index to get a location.
Vice City Style
Available from: Chapter 4
Location: Residence wardrobe (outfits), any tattoo parlor (tattoos), and any salon (hairstyles)
Once you're in Chapter 4, you've likely figured out the styles of both Jason and Lucia. Expect that to be challenged once a set of outfits are unlocked, for free – accessed directly from your wardrobe. A new set of tattoos are also available from most tattoo parlors, and new hair/beard styles at Sara's Unisex Salon.
Shitzu Squalo boat
Available in: Chapter 4
Location: Washington Beach canal
Chapter 4 will also unlock a Shitzu Squalo for you to use for fishing and to search for dive sites in GTA 6. The boat is docked in a canal, south of the Washington Beach area of the map – just to the left of the Y Hotel. You can locate this vehicle at all times by heading to the Personal section of the map index.
'95 Grotti Cheetah
Available in: Chapter 5
Location: Pegassi Residences building garage / Exploration Task
An exclusive variant of one of the best cars in GTA 6 will be made available to you in Chapter 5. The '95 Grotti Cheetah is parked up in the garage beneath the Pegassi Residences building just waiting for you to collect it. You can also find a task in the Exploration section of the map index to help locate it.
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