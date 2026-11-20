How do you save Donnie in GTA 6? Well, there unfortunately isn't a way to do so in the Swamped mission as it's actually a somewhat plot-critical moment – if you're yet to get to the end of this mission in GTA 6, carry on and you'll see why. But if you want more details about what happens and how it affects the game, here's everything you need to know about Donnie's death.
Spoilers to follow!
So, to be clear, there is no way to save Donnie in GTA 6. His death is a key part of the Swamped mission and is effectively what causes Brian to decide it's time to retire at the end of it.
It's the result of his numerous eff-ups in the previous missions involving the Kingfishers, and his following attempt to smooth things over on his own, which clearly doesn't go to plan. There's no way for you to rescue him in the nick of time or anything of the sort, and he always ends up dead and torn apart in a pig pen. Jason discovering this is at least what tips him off that he and Brian have been set up by the Kingfishers, prompting the chaotic gunfight and escape sequence afterwards.
Once you finish this mission, you'll get another called 'Don Gone' which sees Brian tasking Jason with erasing Donnie and anything that might tie him to Brian's criminal operations. In terms of gameplay, the only real ramification of this is that Donnie's fence where you can sell goods ceases to exist and is removed from the map.
However, if you deposited any narcotics there because you chose to sell to Donnie in GTA 6 instead of Brian, you can at least go to the drop-off box behind his trailer and pick up anything in there. Take it Brian's drop-off on the other side of Key Lento, and you'll get paid for it.
You'll spend lots of time searching for drugs in the swamps southwest of Hamlet, but it's also where you can find Bigfoot in GTA 6. If you're want to know what else the first chapter has in store, check out our GTA 6 Chapter 1 walkthrough.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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