To pass time and skip ahead in GTA 6 is something that will become more and more of a priority as you progress through the game, with certain quests and activities being tied to certain points in the day or night. That means that if you want to do a night time mission and it's early in the morning, you can either wait for that time to pass, or you can find a way to skip ahead to the moment you need. Below I'll show you how to do that in GTA 6, and the limitations on this system overall.
How to pass time in GTA 6
To pass time in GTA 6 and skip ahead, the best way to do this is to go to bed. When you lie down and choose to sleep, you also get to pick what time your character wakes up, setting your alarm for morning, noon, evening or night accordingly.
Obviously this means getting back to your home, which for some might easier than others, depending on where you are. You should also make sure that you don't have any time-sensitive missions or activities (marked with an hourglass). If you do, you risk sleeping through them and missing the chance to engage with them. Make sure you check through the GTA 6 index to see if there's anything that's being put at risk.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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