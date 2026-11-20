The streaming and video creation world is all about GTA 6 right now, and that means the race is on for record-setting and benchmarking. What appears to be the first speedrun is already on the board, though I wouldn't expect the time set to hold for too long.
Less than two full days into the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, streamer BrycexD managed to hit credits through one continuous play-through, thus getting the inaugural speedrun. His time? 39:38:22.03.
"I'm the very first person in the world to beat the official release version of Grand Theft Auto 6!" he writes in a tweet. "I also now hold the speedrun world record as I stayed up for 50-plus hours and took no breaks."
That is dedication to the cause, I must say. It's hard to verify either of these claims, because we're still so close to launch and it's such a monumental release. Someone could've beaten GTA 6 already, but didn't record it, and it's entirely possible someone sped through the main narrative faster as well.
Speedrun.com's leaderboards don't open for another 41-and-a-half days, leaving the field open without oversight. BrycexD is certainly the most prominent and publicly visible to have achieved credits on the monolithic game, though I'm not sure his methods were advisable.
50 hours without sleep isn't healthy, and I'm not sure how enjoyable it is to plug straight into such a gargantuan new game and time yourself getting through it. I'm glad he feels a sense of accomplishment, mind, and I can only imagine how good the sleep was afterward.
The reactions are mixed in his replies. "Congrats man – but that sounds fucking horrendous in no way enjoyable," says one. "That's really crazy, man! Congrats," says another. Now we'll see who follows him, and just how much time they manage to lob off the record.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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