The Wii has turned 20 years old, and looking back on its best-selling games list offers some surprising details – especially when it comes to Zelda.
Video game industry analyst at Circana Mat Piscatella shares the top 20 best-selling Wii games in the US, and while there are some obvious inclusions, it really hammers home just how massive the casual game market was at that time. Wii Play, Wii Fit, Wii Fit Plus, Wii Sports Resort, and Just Dance 2 and 3 all take top 10 slots while the other four spots are held by Mario and Mario-adjacent games. That's also without Wii Sports, which was bundled with the Wii.
Happy 20th to the Wii!
Here are the all-time top 20 best-selling Wii games in the US, ranked by unit sales (excludes bundled software).
It's a wild list, and yes Wii Fit was that big. So was Just Dance.
What an era.
Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service
Obviously, Wii Play being on top isn't too surprising given that it was the best way to get a second Wiimote at launch. In the top 10, some of these titles haven't got the biggest fanbases, but it's further proof just how much of a cultural juggernaut the Wii's casual games market was – Super Mario Galaxy being the only single-player game included in the top 10.
However, it's once you get out of the top 10 that the weirdness is really emphasized, the most notable of which being the Zelda representation. Turns out, in the US, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess wasn't the best-selling game in the series on the platform. So obviously, it was Skyward Sword then? It'd make sense, a launch day title versus one of the final big titles on a console that sold tens of millions since.
But no. It was Link's Crossbow Training. Skyward Sword isn't even in the top 20.
11th place on the list – over Mario Party 8, Galaxy 2, and Donkey Kong Country Returns – Link's Crossbow Training stands tall. Of course, there are a few factors, with the game launching at a far cheaper price point, and being the introduction of the Wii Zapper – people loved their Wii attachments back in the day.
Minigame collection Carnival Games holds the number 20 spot by the way.
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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