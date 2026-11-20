Former Take-Two CEO Ben Feder says that GTA 6 is "the last pre-AI blockbuster video game of its kind" and will mark the end of an era in game development.
In an article for Fortune, Feder says "the moment will be cultural, the experience epic, and the game, I expect, a masterpiece. It will also be the last of its kind." But this is not down to Rockstar's quality control dwindling, or AI making game development faster and cheaper, but rather that GTA 6 "represents the culmination of a model of creativity that AI is about to upend."
He notes that a change of direction or abandoning an idea for a game can cost both in time and technology, and that "AI lowers the cost of changing your mind."
Feder likens the arrival of AI to photography arriving in a world of painting. "When photography arrived, many visual artists feared for their livelihoods, and some were right: the market for commissioned likenesses collapsed." He adds, "others asked a different question: What will we create now? Freed from the need to represent reality faithfully, they created new, even radical, art forms: Impressionism, Cubism and abstraction."
"I suspect cultural historians will one day look back on GTA 6 the way art historians look back on the last great realist painters," he adds, calling it "the fullest expression of one creative model just before the boundaries of the medium broke open to reveal entirely new forms."
Of course, it's worth noting that Feder is currently a managing partner at TIRTA Ventures, which is described as "an early-stage AI fund investing at the frontier of digital experiences, creativity, and platform ecosystems," which likely has an impact on his feelings on the inevitably of AI in games. But it is somewhat true that as the slop becomes harder to filter out of game development, those fully dedicated to human-made art will be at the forefront of new forms of expression.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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