GTA 6 CEO says "this business has been largely immune to piracy concerns" but AI-generated recomps are making it "more of a challenge"

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"Undoubtedly, it would be very difficult to replicate the experience of consuming our game as intended because of technical limitations," says Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar)
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Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has acknowledged the influx of AI-assisted game decompilations appearing online ahead of Rockstar Games releasing GTA 6 next week.

Recent months have seen a huge increase in the prevalence of vibe-coded AI-led recompilation projects. From Crash Team Racing to The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, it seems that projects like this are now using AI more often than not – and while they might be releasing faster, the tech leaves a bad taste in the mouth for many.

This has put all eyes on GTA 6. With the absence of a GTA 6 PC port, there will be a number of players who can't access the game at launch – with many likely to double dip on the game by buying the console edition for launch and later picking up the PC version when it eventually comes to the platform. However, former Rockstar Games technical director Obbe Vermeij recently said he believes Rockstar may expedite its usual wait time of at least a year to get out in front of AI-powered attempts.

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In a Take-Two investors' call, Zelnick is asked about the AI-powered recompilations, with the CEO responding, "this business has been largely immune to piracy concerns forever," and explaining: "Undoubtedly, it would be very difficult to replicate the experience of consuming our game as intended because of technical limitations."

However, Zelnick does note that with the influx of this new wave of recompilations, those piracy concerns are "going to become more of a challenge," saying that "we are utterly focused on enhancing our technical defenses and enhancing our legal activities appropriately."

Zelnick does acknowledge "every entertainment business that exists is subject to some element of piracy," but says: "I think it will be manageable, and we are focused on it."

Ultimately, I don't think a PC recompilation of GTA 6 will have any major effect on the game's financial performance. If it does happen, most are likely to abandon it in favor of the official PC port when that does drop, especially if it comes with GTA Online.

GTA 6 being pirated is just "a fact of life," says CEO of Rockstar owner, and lawyers are ready if it becomes a problem.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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