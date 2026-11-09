GTA: Tokyo was real enough for Rockstar to negotiate with a Japanese studio, former Grand Theft Auto lead says, but it never happened because America was too important to the series

Decades before GTA 6, Rockstar Games was considering getting a Japanese studio to develop the now-abandoned GTA: Tokyo, according to a former technical director on the series, but he reckons that there's "so much Americana inherent in the IP" that it might not have worked, anyway.
It sounds like we were so close – yet so far – from getting GTA: Tokyo. A trademark for the title was filed by Rockstar owner Take-Two Interactive back in late 2003, after the release of Vice City, but was later listed as abandoned in 2008. Over the years, we've found out the occasional bits of information about it – one anonymous former Rockstar dev allegedly claimed that the scrapping of the idea ultimately "just came down to logistics," with the tasks of mapping out the city and nailing the "cultural satire in terms of what could possibly work in a fitting narrative way in that city" proving rather difficult.
Vermeij admits that the information was "above my pay grade," but that "there were negotiations with studios, and I have a name, but I'm not gonna say it, because then it becomes like a bigger thing than it is, and I'll probably get it wrong, and I don't know how far the negotiations were, how serious it was. I mean, it was definitely serious. It was the plan. But I don't know how close it got to actually happening."
According to Vermeij, Tokyo's story likely would have been set in the present day, or at the very least, a time "not too [far off] – it wasn't, like, sort of the medieval era in Japanese history, or anything. It was definitely not like that." With that said, though, "it definitely had samurai swords in it," he says. Oh, what could have been.
Tokyo wasn't the only city that Rockstar considered doing something with, according to Vermeij. Paris, Moscow, Rio de Janeiro, London, and Istanbul were frequently suggested internally, he says, but he muses that perhaps a full GTA game set outside of the US might not work very well anyway.
"We always decided there was so much Americana inherent in the IP, it would be really hard to make it work in London or anywhere else," he explains. "You know, you needed guns, you needed these larger-than-life characters. It just felt like the game was so much about America, possibly from an outsider's perspective. But that was so much about what the thing was that it wouldn't really have worked in the same way elsewhere."
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That's not to say he wouldn't have liked a Japanese GTA to happen, though. On the conception of the idea, Vermeij wonders if Rockstar co-founders Dan and Sam Houser "were a little annoyed that GTA wasn't as big in Japan as they thought it deserved to be," and therefore "it kind of made sense to get a local studio to do it." Regardless, though, he thinks "it would have been really cool, because you know, a GTA made by somebody else in Japanese culture – that's something I would probably play."
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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