GTA Tokyo "almost actually happened" until the idea fizzled out: "It doesn't make sense to set it in some left-field location for novelty"

News
By published

What could have been…

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Do you have big dreams of the Grand Theft Auto games crashing through Colombia? Veering through Vienna, going international? Well, crush them. Former Rockstar technical director Obbe Vermeij says it'll never happen.

"It doesn't make sense to set it in some left-field location for novelty. GTA: Toronto? It just wouldn't work," Vermeij says decisively in a new interview with GamesHub. Rockstar is probably not willing to add financial risk to an already disgustingly lucrative franchise. "It's just not realistic. I would love it, and if games still took a year to make then yeah sure, you can have a little fun, but you're not going to get that when there’s a GTA every 12 years."

"Nobody is going to say that they're not going to play GTA VI because they’ve already played Vice City. That doesn’t make sense," Vermeij concludes. "They'll revisit New York again. They'll go back to LA or maybe Las Vegas. I'm afraid we're stuck in this loop of about five American cities. Let's just get used to it."