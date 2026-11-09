Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake files hint at Master Quest DLC and Majora's Mask remake, dataminers claim

While The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake has done very well in terms of reception – having the highest Metacritic score of 2026 and the highest-ever user score on the site – there has been one bit of criticism leveled at it through most reviews of the game. Namely, the remixed Master Quest – which debuted with the GameCube port of the game and was later included in the 3DS remake by default – is not present in this remake.
While many assumed Nintendo would be saving it as post-launch DLC – given Nintendo has readily adopted DLC since the 3DS – some evidence has emerged lending that theory some credibility. BlueSky user MrCheeze dug into the files of the game and found references to the mode, with strings of the game's code labeled with "MQ," with a screenshot showing references to "DodongoCavern" and "DodongoCavern_MQ."
The questions now are: will this be free or paid DLC, and will this be a version of the original Master Quest – which has a bit of a mixed reception within the Zelda community – or will Nintendo have put as much work into the expansion as it did for the main game?
On top of that, the other major question about the remake is "when is Majora's Mask being remade?" And while some pointed to the Happy Mask Salesman wearing his gold bracelets that were only present in his Majora's Mask look and Skull Kid saying "My face is missing something" (which is actually a hint for the Skull Mask quest found in the game), there's seemingly some actual evidence to support it happening now.
In the Ocarina of Time remake, characters react to whatever mask Link wears. The game features all the original masks from the N64 game, but will soon add two more when the Link and Zelda amiibo release in 2027. These masks will feature N64-style looks for Link and Zelda; however, reactions have seemingly been found for a third unrevealed mask in the game's files.
YouTuber Austin John Plays released a video showing that Zelda and Link are referred to as Mask 101 and 102 in the game's files, with a third titled Mask 103 also present. This mask keeps being referred to by NPCs as "otherworldly" and "suspicious," and has other dialogue attached.
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The Majora's Mask Remake is ALREADY DONE and I HAVE PROOF! - YouTube
One notable piece is "Huh, is that mask rare? Maybe monsters would ignore me if I wore one of those…" which, as Reddit user "Old_people_fucking" points out, reflects the functionality of Majora's Mask when worn in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. And it would make sense to drop a Majora's Mask amiibo alongside the release of a Majora's Mask remake, right?
Frankly, even without all of this, I fully believe a Majora's Mask remake is inevitable. It would be the easiest slam-dunk Nintendo could do right now, given that the game quite literally reuses assets from Ocarina of Time – Cremia and Romani are two characters who reuse Malon's adult and child models, respectively, for example.
The original Majora's Mask was released about two years after Ocarina of Time, and with 2027 rumored to host a new 3D Mario as well as Pokemon Winds and Waves, I could see 2028 bringing Majora's Mask. Although Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has said there's more to come from The Legend of Zelda series next year to celebrate its 40th anniversary, hopefully Nintendo wants to stack 2027, and we get all three… I can dream.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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