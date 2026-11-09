Beyond the Spider-Verse composer reveals his emotional reaction to watching the movie

Composer Daniel Pemberton has shared his reaction to watching an unfinished version of the Marvel sequel, and it moved him to tears.
"The last cut I saw made me cry multiple times. And when something can do that when it's an animatic, and it's still early, it's like – I think everyone's going to be in for a real treat," Pemberton shared at Deadline Sound and Screen. "We all know we've got to make the greatest ending to a trilogy ever with that film."
The film was originally set to be released in 2024, but now won't arrive until 2027. That's a gap of four years since 2023's Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is especially agonizing since that movie ended on the huge cliffhanger of Miles Morales stranded in the wrong universe, facing down a Prowler version of himself.
"We put the most pressure on ourselves," producer Christopher Miller shared earlier this year. "There's no one that puts more pressure on us than ourselves, wanting to outdo ourselves each time and see things that you haven't seen before and make it feel like something you've never experienced before. And so, trying to get something that is as worthy as the previous two has been the driver."
The film arrives on June 18, 2027. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies left of 2026 worth getting excited about.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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