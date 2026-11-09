Dune 3 fans are sharing their coolest theories about the movies, and you'll never watch them the same way again

Dune 3 is a little over a month away, and over on social media, fans of the lauded Denis Villeneuve movies have been sharing their "coolest theories". Some of them are so mind-blowing, in fact, that they'll make you feel like you've sipped the Water of Life and can see with absolute prescience.
Responding to a prompt post on X, one of the more popular theories from LULA al gaib is that what we're seeing in Dune is an "alternate timeline of Paul's visions from the books", so both the Frank Herbert novels and Villeneuve movies co-exist in the same universe, despite their differences. This explains the many adaptive changes Villeneuve has made with his movies; for example, why in the novel Paul imagines a timeline where it's him who kills his grandfather, Baron Harkonnen, and not his sister Alia. Paul does kill the Baron in Dune: Part Two, but it's Alia who plunges the knife into her grandfather in the novel.
It's even baked into the text of Dune, as Paul's miraculous abilities as Kwisatz-Haderach allow him to see a number of different timelines. In the movies, we've had a taste of this, as in Part Two, Paul sees visions of Jamis (Babs Olusanmokun) as an ally and friend, even though Jamis is killed by Paul at the climax of Dune: Part One. In Part One, we also see a vision of Chani standing by Paul's side as he unleashes the Fremen on the universe, but we know from the Dune 2 ending that Chani wants nothing to do with genocide and appears to have turned on Paul by Part Three, 19 years later, because of the atrocities being committed in his name.
Another theory from LULA al gaib is equally cool, but a bit of a spoiler for the books if you haven't read beyond Dune: Messiah, so be warned! Ever wondered who that mysterious voice that we first hear in Dune: Part One opening belongs to? What if it wasn't simply a Sardaukar throat-singer, but a descendant of Paul's from thousands of years in the future? Specifically, God Emperor Leto II, who eventually turns into a worm (it's a whole thing). "He would be a kind of 'narrator' and the last historical witness, since he experienced his father Paul Atreides's entire journey through genetic memories." Mind-expanding stuff.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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