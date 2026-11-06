Godzilla Minus Zero ending explained: what happens to Ghidorah, who dies, and does it set up a sequel?

The Godzilla Minus Zero ending is a dramatic one, with tons of kaiju action. So, you'd be forgiven on missing some of the finer details of what exactly goes down at the conclusion.
That's where we come in. Below, we've got a summary of the film's ending as well as a breakdown of all the biggest questions, so you can get up to speed at a glance. Naturally, that means there are spoilers ahead for the film. Turn back now if you're not up to date!
The Godzilla Minus Zero ending kicks off with a plan to bring Ghidorah and Godzilla to the same place in Ginza, Tokyo and have them fight. Ghidorah is lured to the location with generators, since the kaiju loves electricity, while Godzilla is lured there via a resonance wave machine made by biologist Kanji Murakami – the frequency attracts the kaiju when Noriko Shikishima is hooked up to it, since Noriko has Godzilla's DNA embedded in her after being attacked in the first film.
Godzilla and Ghidorah do indeed start fighting once they see each other, but Ghidorah is able to overpower Godzilla. The plan is to trap Ghidorah and freeze him with liquid nitrogen, but, when the trap is threatened by the destruction, Kenji Noda goes to fix the fuel lines himself – and his car is caught in a blast from Ghidorah. Noda is trapped, but Koichi Shikishima fires a missile from his plane to attack Ghidorah, accidentally killing Noda in the process. However, meteorologist Makoto Aoyama lies to him that Ghidorah was the one who killed Noda, sparing Koichi any further guilt.
Godzilla is then revived with the resonance machine, and both kaijus gear up for another showdown. This time, though, Godzilla is able to kill Ghidorah with his atomic ray. The US military then arrive on the scene and begin to attack Godzilla, before they are given orders to stand down.
Koichi holds Murakami at gunpoint, planning to escape with Noriko, before it's revealed that Murakami is on their side. Together, they destroy the plane and the resonance wave machine: Murakami has already set a trap to destroy his own research. This way, no one will be able to control Godzilla or use Noriko and her Godzilla DNA in the future, ending the cycle of war.
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Godzilla returns to the ocean, but Murakami is captured by the US military before he can escape. Koichi and Noriko plan to go on the run and leave their child, Akiko, behind for her safety, but cannot bring themselves to abandon her. They end the film escaping together as a family.
Who dies in Godzilla Minus Zero?
Countless civilians die in Godzilla Minus Zero, but there is only one major character death. Hidetaka Yoshioka's Kenji Noda dies in the showdown with Ghidorah, when Ghidorah's energy blast crashes Noda's car and traps him. Koichi then fires a missile from his plane, which inadvertently kills Noda in the ensuing explosion – though, meteorologist Makoto Aoyama lies to him that Ghidorah was responsible for Noda's death to spare him further guilt.
Is New York City attacked in Godzilla Minus Zero?
No, New York City is not really attacked in Godzilla Minus Zero. This is a dream sequence from Min Tanaka's Kanji Murakami, who lost his family in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. He secretly harbors a desire for revenge and wishes to unleash Godzilla on New York City to inflict the same kind of damage – though he is ultimately convinced against his plan by Kenji Noda.
What happens to Ghidorah?
Ghidorah takes a lot of damage in the film, but it's Godzilla who finally finishes him off. After Godzilla is seriously hurt by Ghidorah, he is able to regenerate and return for another round after Noriko and the team on the plane wake him with the resonance machine. He charges up his atomic breath and, this time, is finally able to kill Ghidorah.
What happens to Godzilla?
After winning his battle with Ghidorah, Godzilla simply returns to the sea. It seems the US military had designs on controlling the kaiju with the resonance wave machine, though luckily it gets destroyed before anyone can get their hands on it. That means Godzilla is free – though that probably means he's likely to continue his rampages, which could be bad news for Tokyo.
What is the device used on Noriko?
This is a resonance wave machine, which is capable of attracting Godzilla thanks to the kaiju's DNA Noriko still carries in her body after being attacked in the previous film. The machine is used to lure Godzilla to the site of the showdown with Ghidorah, though, when the US military arrives, everyone onboard the ship makes the decision to destroy the machine and everything in the plane so it cannot be used to control Godzilla's movements in the future and continue the cycle of war. All of Kanji Murakami's research is also destroyed.
What does the US military want with Godzilla?
The US military wants to use the resonance wave machine so that they can control Godzilla's movements (though, this wouldn't control Godzilla entirely, it would just make it possible to lure him somewhere). It's heavily implied that the US desires Godzilla and his atomic breath as a weapon when troops are ordered not to hurt the kaiju.
Do Koichi and Noriko leave Akiko behind? Are they fugitives now?
No, Koichi and Noriko do not leave Akiko behind. In the end, they don't have the heart to after Akiko gets extremely upset at the idea of them abandoning her. Of course, the young couple think they're doing the right thing, since they're likely to be on the run forever thanks to Noriko's Godzilla DNA and Koichi's role in helping to destroy the resonance wave machine. Still, Akiko is probably better off with her parents than without them, so it's a welcome sight to see the youngster on the motorbike with Koichi and Noriko at the end.
Does Godzilla Minus Zero set up a third film?
Godzilla Minus Zero certainly leaves the door open for a third film, though nothing has been confirmed yet. Koichi and Noriko are on the run with Akiko, and Godzilla escaped into the ocean, while Kanji Murakami is in the custody of the US military. These are all plot threads that could be picked up in a third film.
"I have been a huge Godzilla fan since I was a small child, and I swung for the fences with Godzilla Minus Zero," director Takashi Yamazaki recently told SFX magazine. "[These films] are huge milestones, looking back at my career and in my life so far. But that doesn't mean I would never work on another Godzilla film again. If Toho came to me with another offer to explore this world even further, I'd probably say yes.
"Yet at the same time, if you told me this is my last Godzilla film, I would be quite satisfied with what we were able to achieve," he continued. "I'm very grateful to Toho for trusting me with their baby. I'm just happy that I was a Godzilla fan, because that's what enabled me to do this." So, we'll just have to wait and see.
Godzilla Minus Zero is in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies left of 2026.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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