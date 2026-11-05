Adam Driver says The Hunt for Ben Solo script was "really good" but he thinks the "ship has sailed" on his Star Wars return

Adam Driver has once again addressed his failed Kylo Ren movie, The Hunt for Ben Solo, affirming that he doesn't think he'll return to Star Wars again. Driver pitched the movie with Steven Soderbergh attached as a way for Ben Solo to return following his death in The Rise of Skywalker, but Disney's boss at the time, Bob Iger, turned it down.
Speaking about the project on The Rich Eisen Show, the actor said: "Yeah, it’s over… No more Star Wars. We tried to do one more, but they’re like, 'No, he's dead.'"
He went on to recap their attempt to make the movie, adding: "We worked on it for a few years, really and earnestly for two years. We got a script together that was really good with Scott Burns, Rebecca Blunt, and Soderbergh and I. We all worked on it. It was awesome. It was really cool. But you know, I don't get to decide."
Eisen pressed the actor on what would happen if Disney backtracked on the idea and decided they wanted to do it. "If they wanted to, fine. But we're not… It's not our call," he continued. "I think the ship has sailed, though."
The news of Driver's attempted Star Wars project was first made public in 2025, calling it a "handmade and character-driven" story. Lucasfilm was on board, but it was Bob Iger at Disney who turned it down. When news broke about this, fans did all they could to resurrect the movie, which Driver says was really moving.
"The fans' response to it, though, was incredible," he explained. "I didn’t expect that it was going to be billboards and people flying planes over Disney and things like that. That was pretty cool."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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