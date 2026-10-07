These Star Wars helmets are so good it's like they were stolen from a movie set, and they just got a massive price cut

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These collector helmets don't have a collector's price, especially with Prime Day deals

A Boba Fett and Stormtrooper helmet on either side of a Prime Day deals badge, against a pink background
(Image credit: Future, Hasbro)

If someone asks me about the best Star Wars collectibles, I always point them toward Hasbro's Black Series range. No matter whether it's absurdly detailed action figures, or lightsaber replicas, I've got no problem with singing their praises. However, I think the Black Series helmets are some of the best merch from a galaxy far, far away - period.

Besides looking like the spitting image of their on-screen counterpart, these props are incredibly well made. Actually, they look as though they've been stolen from a movie set or the Lucasfilm archive. These Star Wars collectibles don't have a collector's edition price, though... especially not with Prime Day throwing around discounts like blaster fire.

The sales event has slashed the cost of many Star Wars Black Series helmets, and while not all of the savings are worthwhile, plenty took me aback. That's why I've gathered up the best and most eye-catching offers here.

STAR WARS Black Series Imperial Stormtrooper Premium Electronic Helmet
Save $16.50
STAR WARS Black Series Imperial Stormtrooper Premium Electronic Helmet: was $109.99 now $93.49 at Amazon

There aren't many more iconic helmets in all of cinema, and the folks at Hasbro Pulse have done a great job recreating it in painstaking detail. Unlike the cheaper options on the market, no corners have been cut (there are no stickers here to represent panels or grills) and it also includes a voice changer.

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STAR WARS Black Series Boba Fett (Re-Armored) Premium Electronic Helmet
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STAR WARS Black Series Boba Fett (Re-Armored) Premium Electronic Helmet: was $109.99 now $93.49 at Amazon

Boba Fett is one of the most enigmatic characters in the entire Star Wars saga, and his sleek helmet has a lot to do with that. This version is based on the repainted amor he wore in the Book of Boba Fett. The viewfinder that drops down is cool, but my favorite element is the weathering. The Black Series team does some of its best work dirtying and messing up its replicas, and this is no different. It feels as though it's seen action in the Tatooine desert.

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STAR WARS Black Series Clone Commander Cody, Revenge of the Sith Premium Electronic Roleplay Helmet
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STAR WARS Black Series Clone Commander Cody, Revenge of the Sith Premium Electronic Roleplay Helmet: was $109.99 now $93.49 at Amazon

If you're a fan of the prequels and the Clone Wars specifically, this is likely to hit you in the feels. Commander Cody personalized his helmet extensively in battle against the Separatists, and this one has a war-torn look that makes it clear he's been in the trenches for a while. Like the Stormtrooper helmet, it features a voice changer.

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STAR WARS Black Series First Order Stormtrooper Premium Electronic Helmet
Save $40
STAR WARS Black Series First Order Stormtrooper Premium Electronic Helmet: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

The sequel trilogy is a controversial one, but I don't think anyone would complain about the visual design of its Stormtroopers. This sleek new model pays homage to the past while pushing that aesthetic forward, and Hasbro's done a very good job nailing the proportions while mixing different materials to make it feel like a legitimate prop and not just a costume.

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STAR WARS Black Series The Stranger Premium Electronic Helmet
Save $35
STAR WARS Black Series The Stranger Premium Electronic Helmet: was $109.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

The Acolyte is another controversial entry in the Star Wars saga, but there's no denying how intimidating The Stranger was with his lightsaber-defying armor. His on-screen helmet looks beaten to all hell, and that battered look has been captured well here too. It's a good demonstration of how much attention to detail is paid to these helmets.

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STAR WARS Black Series Shoretrooper, Star Wars: Andor Premium Electronic Roleplay Helmet
Save $16.50
STAR WARS Black Series Shoretrooper, Star Wars: Andor Premium Electronic Roleplay Helmet: was $109.99 now $93.49 at Amazon

It's not as instantly recognizable as other Stormtrooper designs, but I'd say this one is underrated. Like the others in the Black Series range, it does a fantastic job of recreating the on-screen prop while dirtying it down to feel genuinely battleworn.

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  • See all of today's Black Series helmet deals at Amazon
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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