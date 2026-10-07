Set up the perfect Halloween party with these discounted horror board games

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From easy-going party game to in-depth strategy

Baba Lysaga&#039;s hut model with tokens surrounding it, on the Horrified Ravenloft board
(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

If you're hoping to set up a horror board game night, Amazon just did you a solid and slashed the price on some Halloween must-haves.

I'm a huge fan of spooky season so am always on the prowl for creepy new games I can add to my collection, and I was impressed to see that a few of my favorites (including some horror board games I've been desperate to try) have been slashed in price with a brutal efficiency that'd make Halloween icon Michael Myers nod with silent approval. An entry from our list of the best board games is included in that roundup, so these discounts aren't shlocky B-movies either.

To give you a head-start on your Halloween celebrations, I've rounded up the best offers on horror board games that I genuinely think are worth your time. As an example, the cute but spooky Twisted Cryptids is now available for less than $15... and because it's an incredibly replayable race to scare off as many humans as possible, it won't be a one-hit-wonder. In much the same way, the incredibly gothic Horrified: Ravenloft (which is full to the rafters with classic monsters like vampires and creepy killer dolls) provides best-in-class team gameplay at a new record low price.

Unstable Games Twisted Cryptids
Save $5.99
Unstable Games Twisted Cryptids: was $19.98 now $13.99 at Amazon

This is an endearingly silly but clever game about weirdo monsters, making it a great choice for more light-hearted Halloween board game nights. As mentioned in our Twisted Cryptids review, it's fun chaos.

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Bezier Games Bezier Games One Night Ultimate Werewolf Fast-Paced Bluffing Party Game
Save $7.44
Bezier Games Bezier Games One Night Ultimate Werewolf Fast-Paced Bluffing Party Game: was $29.95 now $22.51 at Amazon

Want a quick and easy party game to kick off Halloween? This is a great choice, and I always have a blast whenever we break it out. It's a faster version of classic deception game Werewolf that thrusts you into the action, but a variety of roles keep things interesting.

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Ravensburger Horrified: American Monsters
Save $12
Ravensburger Horrified: American Monsters: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

I have a real soft spot for the Horrified series, and I'd argue that they're amongst the best co-op games around thanks to the difficult choices they force you to make as you balance protecting civilians with stopping monsters. This instalment adds American cryptids like the Sasquatch and Mothman to that equation, and it feels like an episode of the X-Files as a result.

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Ravensburger Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons - Ravenloft
Record low price
Save $5
Ravensburger Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons - Ravenloft: was $34.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The latest instalment of the Horrified franchise has never been cheaper, and as I say in my Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons - Ravenloft review, it's an excellent entry-point to the franchise if you adore classic gothic horror and/or D&D. What helps this one stand apart is its use of 'classes' with their own unique abilities, not to mention a corruption system that introduces benefits and drawbacks.

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Asmodee Arkham Horror RPG - Hungering Abyss Starter Set
Save $11.73
Asmodee Arkham Horror RPG - Hungering Abyss Starter Set: was $34.99 now $23.26 at Amazon

OK, so it's not a board game. But this D&D-style tabletop RPG is every bit as spooky as everything else here, and it's even more immersive because you put yourselves in the shoes of the heroes (think of it like a cross between board games and an interactive ghost story). If you enjoy cosmic horror, this will definitely be for you.

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Fantasy Flight Games Arkham Horror: The Card Game Chapter Two Core Set
Record low price
Save $19.70
Fantasy Flight Games Arkham Horror: The Card Game Chapter Two Core Set: was $69.99 now $50.29 at Amazon

Arkham Horror is an industry titan and an excellent choice for fans of Lovecraftian cosmic horror, but it's not the easiest to get into... or the cheapest. This card game version makes for a more accessible entry-point, but it still captures the same high-tension gameplay as you seek to unravel paranormal mysteries that threaten to destroy the world.

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Avalon Hill Betrayal at the House on the Hill 3rd Edition
Save $10.79
Avalon Hill Betrayal at the House on the Hill 3rd Edition: was $59.99 now $49.20 at Amazon

This isn't the lowest price I've seen for the game, but because I hold Betrayal at House on the Hill in such high esteem (I'd argue it's the best overall horror game), I'm very happy to shout its praises once again. Because there are 50 scenarios to play through and the mansion is different every time you play thanks to randomized rooms you draw as you explore, this will last way beyond this year's Halloween.

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Asmodee Asmodee Mansions of Madness Board Game (2nd Edition) - Dive Into Lovecraftian Horror and Mystery With Cooperative Gameplay! Ages 14+, 1-5 Players, 2-3 Hour Playtime
Save $32
Asmodee Asmodee Mansions of Madness Board Game (2nd Edition) - Dive Into Lovecraftian Horror and Mystery With Cooperative Gameplay! Ages 14+, 1-5 Players, 2-3 Hour Playtime: was $119.99 now $87.99 at Amazon

If you enjoy Betrayal at House on the Hill and want to try something a bit deeper and more ambitious, try Mansions of Madness. It's a very similar style of horror board game, but really ups the ante as you explore this haunted house in an attempt to stop cults, monsters, and godlike beings from beyond.

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Speaking of spooky things, a terrifying campaign version of our favorite horror board game got fully funded in just 54 seconds. In addition, an iconic piece of Joker art is being made into a Lego Batman set, but fans are worried it'll haunt kids' nightmares. The new Dice Throne Nexus hero may also give you a fright, because she's able to hijack your board and abilities.

  • See all horror board game discounts at Amazon
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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