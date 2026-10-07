Set up the perfect Halloween party with these discounted horror board games

If you're hoping to set up a horror board game night, Amazon just did you a solid and slashed the price on some Halloween must-haves.
I'm a huge fan of spooky season so am always on the prowl for creepy new games I can add to my collection, and I was impressed to see that a few of my favorites (including some horror board games I've been desperate to try) have been slashed in price with a brutal efficiency that'd make Halloween icon Michael Myers nod with silent approval. An entry from our list of the best board games is included in that roundup, so these discounts aren't shlocky B-movies either.
To give you a head-start on your Halloween celebrations, I've rounded up the best offers on horror board games that I genuinely think are worth your time. As an example, the cute but spooky Twisted Cryptids is now available for less than $15... and because it's an incredibly replayable race to scare off as many humans as possible, it won't be a one-hit-wonder. In much the same way, the incredibly gothic Horrified: Ravenloft (which is full to the rafters with classic monsters like vampires and creepy killer dolls) provides best-in-class team gameplay at a new record low price.
Speaking of spooky things, a terrifying campaign version of our favorite horror board game got fully funded in just 54 seconds. In addition, an iconic piece of Joker art is being made into a Lego Batman set, but fans are worried it'll haunt kids' nightmares. The new Dice Throne Nexus hero may also give you a fright, because she's able to hijack your board and abilities.
- See all horror board game discounts at Amazon