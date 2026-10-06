The final hero for Dice Throne Nexus is an absolute menace who hacks opponents, get your first look here

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Hacker lives up to her name

Hacker steeples her fingers together while wearing a hood and an electronic mask with a heart, all against a blue and green background
(Image credit: Ravensburger)

GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal the fourth and final hero for upcoming strategy game Dice Throne, and they feel like a tabletop equivalent of "stop hitting yourself" – she uses your board against you with some particularly vicious powers.

Dice Throne Nexus is the next installment for the hybrid dice/card game franchise, and it's due to launch via Kickstarter on October 13 with four heroes. We've already been introduced to three of them (Snyper, Punch-A-Tron 3000, and The Ghostrunner), but the last has remained a mystery until now. That's fitting, because 'Hacker' exists in the shadows… all the better to deploy some cheeky take-that action of a kind normally reserved for the best board games.

"She doesn’t fight you. She rewrites you," Hacker's official blurb reads. "Wielding a holographic wrist-keyboard, Hacker spawns traps, 3D-prints EMPs, and injects malware directly into opposing Hero boards. You’re not just fighting her; you’re fighting your own hijacked systems."

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Basically, Hacker isn't an opponent you can brute-force your way past.

While I'm obviously biased because we're able to reveal the character first, I'd argue that she's one of the more interesting options so far. Rather than brute strength or defensive capabilities, she thrives on messing with your opponent as much as possible. Besides ruining their plans, it can also cause them damage in specific circumstances (like when you use the Server Wipe card that removes all status effect tokens from an opponent but provides a damage point for each one).

A hooded Hacker with three exclamation marks on their face shell holds up their hands against a pink, blue, and orange background

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

She is, in short, a menace – and I'm all for it.

You'll be able to see more of Hacker and the other heroes when Dice Throne Nexus goes live on Kickstarter this October 13.

New to Dice Throne and want to give the game a go before Nexus? Because it revolves around its many heroes (all with unique abilities, boards, and dice), there's no need to pick up an expensive core box. Instead, all you need are hero packs that appeal to you. Plenty are available via Amazon, including a host of X-Men characters like Cyclops, Gambit, and Jean Grey (all featured in this four-hero pack at Amazon).

Want something new to play? Don't miss our guide to the best card games.

  • See all today's offers for Dice Throne on Amazon
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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