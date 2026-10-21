Don't call the new Diablo board game a dungeon crawler, it's a "dungeon battler" with fighting and loot all the way down

A Diablo board game is on the way, but don't assume it'll be a classic dungeon crawler; the developers are calling it a "dungeon battler" where you'll fight to the bitter depths for glory and loot against unrelenting foes.
So far, it sounds grim enough to gel with Diablo's gritty atmosphere. After selecting a dungeon in the darkest corner of Sanctuary, you'll fill it with a horde of monsters and bosses represented by gnarly miniatures before grinding your way through them using one of four iconic classes (the Barbarian, Paladin, Sorceress, or Rogue). These all feature distinct playstyles, extensive customization, and unique skill-trees, so when combined with what Glass Cannon Unplugged describes as a "highly modular structure," the Diablo board game – officially titled 'Diablo: Unbound' – should be pretty replayable.
Although its crowdfunding campaign isn't due to go live on Gamefound until early 2027, the Diablo board game will be playable much earlier than that. To be precise, you can go hands-on with Diablo: Unbound at this year's SPIEL Essen (one of the world's biggest shows for the best board games) between October 22-25.
If the name Glass Cannon Unplugged sounds familiar, it's because the team is no stranger to video game adaptations; they were the ones behind the Apex Legends board game which is currently available at Amazon. I came away very impressed with that one (it's like playing 4D chess), so I'm optimistic about Diablo. Glass Cannon have also made a Diablo tabletop RPG, so they're very familiar with the world.
"You get the high-stakes showdowns of a boss battler—and hordes of monsters that never let up," says Glass Cannon Unplugged CEO Jakub Wiśniewski. "But you don’t crawl through dungeons. You battle your way down. That’s why we call it a dungeon battler."
Diablo: Unbound isn't a mindless hack-and-slash, though. Each boss has its own unique attacks, for example, not to mention a lair and multiple combat stages. When combined with the game's many ways to earn loot (be it via chests, side quests, defeating Elite enemies, or gaining a kill streak by battling mobs), there's a push-your-luck element where you're always tempted to do just a little more.
You won't be down the proverbial mines all the time, either. A 'Town Phase' takes place before each encounter, letting you improve skills or respecialize character builds.
While the game features three acts with three dungeon levels each (and every dungeon takes up to 90 minutes), the fun isn't over when you've passed the finish line. There's also an endgame 'Torment' mode that lets you take on bosses in their ultimate form, so at least you don't have to down tools like in some RPG board games.
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We'll hopefully be able to find out more (and go hands-on) with the Diablo board game soon, but until then, you should be able to get your fill via the Gamefound pre-launch page or if you're lucky enough to be at Essen this year.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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