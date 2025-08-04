"No inexperienced and squishy 1st levels:" A Diablo tabletop RPG is on the way, and it promises epic action from the start

A Diablo tabletop RPG is on its way, and it promises "the epic-level dream of TTRPGs from session zero."

Hitting Kickstarter in Fall 2025, Diablo: The Roleplaying Game is a D&D-style battle against the forces of hell from developer Glass Cannon (which has published numerous board games based on the likes of Apex Legends and Dying Light). Alongside a core rulebook, the Diablo tabletop RPG will launch with a series of one-shot adventures penned by some of the biggest names in roleplaying.

There isn't much to see just yet, but the Kickstarter teaser page shows off class miniatures (including my Diablo 4 go-to, the Druid) and an elevator pitch for the project itself. Most talking points - such as a new world to explore, dark fantasy overtones, and moral conflicts - won't surprise TTRPG fans, but stating that your characters will be epic champions from the get-go grabbed my attention.

If you're new to the best tabletop RPGs, session zero is your chance to make characters and set expectations for the campaign ahead. While some Dungeon Masters then kick things off at higher levels, many begin at the bottom of the ladder with classic, level 1 adventurers. These are typically feeble, can't take much punishment, and don't have access to most of their class's abilities. Bypassing this stage and making sure you're "fully equipped as a seasoned hero" certainly helps Diablo: The Roleplaying Game stand out from D&D.

The anthology of one-shot stories caught my eye as well. The author list includes some of the biggest names in the business, from Blades in the Dark Creator John Harper to Warhammer's Graham McNeill. A designer from The One Ring's award-winning Moria expansion, Francesco Nepitello, is also credited.

We'll have to wait for further details, but we do know it runs on a custom d6 dice pool system. This suggests a fast and furious pace, which jives with the teaser's promise that players will "hack & slash through endless mobs."

Can't wait? Try some TTRPGs like Diablo now

