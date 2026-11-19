While the industry debates the value of using generative AI as a behind-the-scenes development tool, Ubisoft is leaping over that fence. The company has tripled down on its intention to put player-facing generative AI in its games, announcing the establishment of a new subsidiary called Motherbrain, which is "focused on AI for gameplay innovation."
Motherbrain "has been established as a dedicated subsidiary developing proprietary technology for new forms of gameplay. Its current focus is on new player experiences, smart NPCs with memory and AI game masters that manage large-scale systemic worlds," Ubisoft says in its latest financial report. "It aims to serve creators globally, both within Ubisoft’s Creative House ecosystem and beyond, and form partnerships with selected technology actors."
Ubisoft has been talking up the idea of NPCs powered by generative AI for years, going back to an effort called Project NEO NPC, which built characters that could respond to players like an LLM-powered chatbot with its own backstory. By 2025, that effort had evolved into Teammates, a prototype shooter built around a squad of companions that respond to "real-time voice commands" and "adapt their behavior to each situation, revealing distinct personalities along the way."
Now, the Teammates devs are now heading Motherbrain. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot hopes that Motherbrain's work will "open up new possibilities for richer, more immersive and engaging player experiences."
All this comes amid mass layoffs at Ubisoft. The company says its headcount was down to 15,500 as of September 2026. That's an eye-watering number in itself, but it's a massive reduction in people from 20,700 in September 2022. Ubisoft says it's cut 1,100 jobs in the past six months alone.
Back in 2025, Guillemot presented his own vision for games with built-in AI content generation. "For players, the world will react to their behavior instead of pre-scripted things," he said. "We have been creating open worlds in the past, giving more choices to payers, and now we will go another step further, which is, OK, [to] make sure that you have an impact on the world, and the world will react to you. So it will be your world."
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Some players will look at the possibility of a game world with infinite, responsive content as something magical. Personally? I've played several of Ubisoft's 100-hour open-world epics to completion, and I know even human developers can struggle to populate these worlds with engaging stories and things to do. It's tough to imagine a chatbot version of Socrates offering an experience worth remembering.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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