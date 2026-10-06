One of the most iconic pieces of Joker artwork ever made becomes a Lego Batman set

One of the most iconic and eye-catching Batman comic covers is being turned into a Lego set, and it's so accurate I'm floored.
Revealed in honor of New York Comic Con 2026, Lego The Joker Wall Art Comic Cover recreates a beloved illustration for Detective Comics #880 where the clown prince of crime is largely made up of tiny bats. This brick-built version is strikingly close to the original Batman cover by artist Jock, and it's up for pre-order from Lego now ahead of a January launch.
It isn't the only Bat-related kit hitting shelves at the beginning of 2027, though; two Batmobiles are also joining the best Lego sets next year. First up is the Arkham Knight version, complete with Rocksteady Batman. This is followed by a Batman Returns model featuring that movie's Batmobile & a Duck driven by Danny DeVito's Penguin. The latter is a smaller, more affordable version of the 2K-piece Batmobile from last month that fans agree looks incredible.
All of the above should launch on January 1, but only the Joker artwork is currently available to pre-order.
Available January 1
LEGO®
The Joker™ Wall Art Comic Cover
UK: £149.99 at Lego
This stunning 18+ display piece is a full-size piece of art to hang on your wall; it weighs in at 1,849 pieces and is over 20 inches high as well as 15 inches wide. I adore how well it captures the scratchy, sketchy nature of the original, not to mention those little Lego bats for eyes.
Available January 1
LEGO®
Arkham Batman™ Batmobile™
UK: £26.99 at Lego
So far as I'm aware, this is the first Batman: Arkham Knight Lego set! At 317 pieces, it's quite a small one - but that's because it's made to fit with the wider Batmobile range, which recreates each vehicle for under $60 each. This one even comes with a minifigure of Batman as he appeared in that game, so it's a real novelty.
Available January 1
LEGO®
Batman Returns™ Batmobile™ & Duck
UK: £54.99 at Lego
This set brought a smile to my face, what with the uber-dark Batmobile being offset by a practically neon-colored duck car. As a pretty affordable 672-piece collection, it's the cheap alternative to Lego Batman Returns Batmobile, which is currently $229.99 at Lego. Unlike that one, this kit features both Batman and Penguin minifigures... though Batman is lacking the incredible molded cape.
It's cozy season again! This is my favorite time of year to build Lego sets, and these must-have models just got a price cut. Hopefully those discounts continue as we march toward this year's Black Friday Lego deals. I'm hopefully that some of the best new Lego sets in October 2026 will get a bargain, anyway.
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