One of the most iconic pieces of Joker artwork ever made becomes a Lego Batman set

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Arkham Knight is also getting the Lego treatment

A woman smiles while holding up and looking at a Lego Joker set in a frame
(Image credit: Lego)

One of the most iconic and eye-catching Batman comic covers is being turned into a Lego set, and it's so accurate I'm floored.

Revealed in honor of New York Comic Con 2026, Lego The Joker Wall Art Comic Cover recreates a beloved illustration for Detective Comics #880 where the clown prince of crime is largely made up of tiny bats. This brick-built version is strikingly close to the original Batman cover by artist Jock, and it's up for pre-order from Lego now ahead of a January launch.

It isn't the only Bat-related kit hitting shelves at the beginning of 2027, though; two Batmobiles are also joining the best Lego sets next year. First up is the Arkham Knight version, complete with Rocksteady Batman. This is followed by a Batman Returns model featuring that movie's Batmobile & a Duck driven by Danny DeVito's Penguin. The latter is a smaller, more affordable version of the 2K-piece Batmobile from last month that fans agree looks incredible.

All of the above should launch on January 1, but only the Joker artwork is currently available to pre-order.

It's cozy season again! This is my favorite time of year to build Lego sets, and these must-have models just got a price cut. Hopefully those discounts continue as we march toward this year's Black Friday Lego deals. I'm hopefully that some of the best new Lego sets in October 2026 will get a bargain, anyway.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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