This is my favorite time of year to build Lego sets, and these must-have models just got a price cut

Deals
By
Published

So many kits on my wishlist just got major discounts

Lego Eevee on a wooden table in front of shelves filled with board games
(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

I'm not sure there's a better time than Fall to be settling down with a good Lego set. The weather's closing in and the temperature's dropping outside, so cozying up at home with a brick-built project or two is a good way to see in the season if you ask me.

If you agree, I've got good news for you and bad news for your wallet: this year's Prime Day Lego deals have slashed the price of many must-have sets. That includes everything from display kits to playsets across most ranges, so there should be something to tempt you regardless of what you're in the mood for. (I'm sorry to your bank balance in advance.) These aren't just fluff, either. A few of the best Lego sets have been included in that discount downpour, and as someone who spends every week reporting on and reviewing Lego, even I'm sorely tempted.

One of these bargains is on my favorite Lego Pokemon set to date, Eevee. This cute and very characterful kit was already a lot more affordable than others in the range, and it just took an even larger nosedive – it's now at a record low price. Similarly, the Ghost and Phantom 2 (a top-tier Star Wars model that we fell in love with a few years back) has never been cheaper than it is for Prime Day… despite having officially been retired by Lego itself.

Here are my favorite offers so far.

LEGO Pokémon Eevee
Record low price
Save $12.43
LEGO Pokémon Eevee: was $59.99 now $47.56 at Amazon

I would argue that this is hands down the cutest Lego Pokemon set in the entire range, but I'd also say it's one of the best (something I spend a long time arguing in my Lego Eevee review). It doesn't fall into the uncanny valley like some of the other Pokemon sets do, and crucially, it's now cheaper than ever.

UK: £54.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Read moreRead less
View Deal
LEGO Wednesday Black Dahlia Flower
Record low price
Save $9
LEGO Wednesday Black Dahlia Flower: was $27.99 now $18.99 at Amazon

No matter whether you're a fan of Wednesday or are buying for a loved one, this is the perfect choice for spooky season... especially at that price. It's never been cheaper than this, and I love how cleverly it blends two sets into one. There's the flower and vase, yes, but this opens up to reveal a greenhouse. That design deserves a chef's kiss.

UK: £19.99 £16.39 at Amazon

Read moreRead less
View Deal
LEGO Project Hail Mary
Record low price
Save $30
LEGO Project Hail Mary: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

The Ryan Gosling-led Project Hail Mary ended up being one of the standout films in 2026, so it's no surprise that a tie-in Lego set was made. I keep hearing great things about it, so seeing it

UK: £89.35 £75.89 at Amazon

Read moreRead less
View Deal
LEGO Star Wars Ghost and Phantom II
Record low price
Save $48
LEGO Star Wars Ghost and Phantom II: was $159.99 now $111.99 at Amazon

Back when we made our Lego Ghost & Phantom II review, we claimed that it was the "best Star Wars playset in years." I stand by that now, and because it's not so widely available due to being retired, this offer really caught my eye.

UK: £194.99 £189.99 at Lego

Read moreRead less
View Deal
LEGO Art Hokusai the Great Wave Framed Japanese Wall Art
Record low price
Save $30
LEGO Art Hokusai the Great Wave Framed Japanese Wall Art: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

This is a stunning rendition of an equally stunning piece of artwork, and it's around $10 cheaper than the previous record low price. Lego The Great Wave has technically retired now so will be gone once stock has run out, so I think this may be our last chance at securing it at such a reasonable rate.

UK: Unavailable

Read moreRead less
View Deal
LEGO Lego City Advent Calendar 2026
Record low price
Save $9.99
LEGO Lego City Advent Calendar 2026: was $34.99 now $25 at Amazon

It sounds silly to be talking about Christmas before Halloween has arrived, but Lego Advent Calendars tend to sell out well before the Holidays begin. This is probably the most popular option and is great if you want a traditional build, but Marvel ($35 at Amazon) and Stars Wars ($35 at Amazon) alternatives are also available.

UK: £22.99 at Amazon

Read moreRead less
View Deal
LEGO Disney Cruella De Vil’s Car
Record low price
Save $15
LEGO Disney Cruella De Vil’s Car: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

If you adore classic Disney or know someone who does, this is a great little set that's currently sitting at its lowest ever price thanks to this year's Prime Day Lego deals. The Cruella minifigure is a slam-dunk and the car really captures the essence of the on-screen equivalent, so it's an easy standout of the sale.

UK: £44.99 at Lego

Read moreRead less
View Deal
LEGO Super Mario: Mario & Standard Kart
Record low price
Save $20
LEGO Super Mario: Mario & Standard Kart: was $169.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

This big figure is one of the best-looking models in the entire Super Mario range if you ask me, and I can't get over how close to the in-game version it is. Now Mario & Standard Kart are sitting at the finish line with a record low price, so it's one of the better Prime Day Lego deals overall.

UK: £149.99 £104.49 at Amazon

Read moreRead less
View Deal
LEGO Star Wars: the Phantom Menace Battle Droid With Stap
LEGO Star Wars: the Phantom Menace Battle Droid With Stap: was $139.99 now $83.99 at Amazon

There's no denying how iconic the Battle Droids from the prequels were, and Lego's done a great job of recreating them in brick form here. By my calculations, this set hasn't ever been cheaper than it is now!

UK: £119.99 at Amazon

Read moreRead less
View Deal
LEGO Harry Potter Thestral Family
Record low price
Save $28
LEGO Harry Potter Thestral Family: was $69.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

If the Wizarding World's fantastic beasts are one of your favorite things about the franchise, I feel like you should know that the Thestral Family model (which looks great by the way, Lego is such a good material for such angular, bony creatures) is now seven dollars below the previous record low price.

UK: £59.99 at Amazon

Read moreRead less
View Deal

Hopefully we'll find even more discounts as the annual Black Friday Lego deals approach. If this is what we're getting in October, November should be a treasure-trove of bargains. Until then, why not check out the best new Lego sets in October 2026?

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Folks aren&#039;t happy with the new game&#039;s &quot;extremely predatory monetization&quot;
    1
    New MMO Aion 2 soars on Steam with nearly 400,000 concurrent players despite "Mixed" reviews
  2. 2
    15 Star Wars Galactic racer tips for to help you takedown the competition
  3. 3
    Sega decides official Sonic Discord server is a good idea, is quickly proven wrong: "Sonic pregnant"
  4. 4
    This is my favorite time of year to build Lego, and these must-have sets just got a price cut
  5. 5
    Hideo Kojima would use a trip to space to make a game, because he doesn't "have any other skills"