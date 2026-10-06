This is my favorite time of year to build Lego sets, and these must-have models just got a price cut

I'm not sure there's a better time than Fall to be settling down with a good Lego set. The weather's closing in and the temperature's dropping outside, so cozying up at home with a brick-built project or two is a good way to see in the season if you ask me.
If you agree, I've got good news for you and bad news for your wallet: this year's Prime Day Lego deals have slashed the price of many must-have sets. That includes everything from display kits to playsets across most ranges, so there should be something to tempt you regardless of what you're in the mood for. (I'm sorry to your bank balance in advance.) These aren't just fluff, either. A few of the best Lego sets have been included in that discount downpour, and as someone who spends every week reporting on and reviewing Lego, even I'm sorely tempted.
One of these bargains is on my favorite Lego Pokemon set to date, Eevee. This cute and very characterful kit was already a lot more affordable than others in the range, and it just took an even larger nosedive – it's now at a record low price. Similarly, the Ghost and Phantom 2 (a top-tier Star Wars model that we fell in love with a few years back) has never been cheaper than it is for Prime Day… despite having officially been retired by Lego itself.
Here are my favorite offers so far.
Hopefully we'll find even more discounts as the annual Black Friday Lego deals approach. If this is what we're getting in October, November should be a treasure-trove of bargains. Until then, why not check out the best new Lego sets in October 2026?