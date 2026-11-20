If you want to build up a collection for less or finally get your hands on a kit you've wanted for years, Lego Black Friday deals are the time to do it. I've covered the sale and these brilliant toy bricks at GamesRadar+ for a long time now (the better part of a decade), and typically find that it's the best opportunity we'll get all year.
That's true no matter what you're looking for, by the way. Because everything from playsets to collector display pieces are folded into the sale, the annual Lego Black Friday deals are a must-see regardless of what you want or who you're buying for. Tracking down one of the best Lego sets to go in pride of place on your shelf? November usually throws record low prices a them. Stocking stuffers or playsets for the kids? They're accounted for too across a range of budgets and themes.
Sure, the event isn't officially until next week. But in world where the sale starts earlier and earlier every year, discounts are already flying. More importantly, they have a Black Friday Lego deals badge - in other words, they shouldn't change or get further discounts later this month. Let's check out what's on offer, shall we?
Curated by
Curated by
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin has been writing about Lego on GamesRadar+ for around eight years, but he's been a fan since he was first able to click bricks together as a kid in the 1990s. He's usually got a few projects on the go, and is currently putting together the Star Trek Enterprise Bridge set.
Feeling festive? If not, putting this kit together will make you feel that way pretty quick. While my price comparison software is saying that isn't a record low price (we did see a very brief dip to $28 last week), that's incredibly rare and seems to be a random one-off. Because this model now has a 'Black Friday deal' badge, I doubt we'll see anything better for the time being.
We've got another record low price on our hands, this time for a really sweet multi-build set that can become a fox, squirrel, or owl. It has the all-important Black Friday deal badge too, which means it shouldn't drop any further in price.
It's not the biggest price cut, but the fact that it's so darn affordable makes this a very good Lego Black Friday deal if you're tracking down gifts for a younger loved one who adores Bluey. It's never been cheaper, and has a Black Friday badge so is unlikely to drop in price any further.
Of all the Lego figures to drop in 2026, this is one of the best - we had a good time with it in our Lego Shrek, Donkey, & Puss in Boots review. The set has never been cheaper than it is now, and considering it only came out a few months ago, that's noteworthy.
Record low price? Roger roger. This kit based on Phantom Menace doesn't ever really go below $120 (with only a couple of exceptions), so seeing it hit $84 is noteworthy. If you wanted an ode to the prequels, now's your chance.
OK, this is a big deal both figuratively and literally. So far as I can tell, this is a record low price and we've never seen anything better on the set since it launched in October 2026 - AKA just a month ago. It's by far the standout of the Poke-range thanks to a Polly Pocket style design that opens up to reveal a scene, so I suspect this is gonna be very popular.
One of the biggest and hottest new sets of the year just got its first ever discount, and from what I can tell, it won't go any lower for Black Friday - it's got a Black Friday badge, meaning that price should stay the same across the sale.
If you're hoping to get into the Christmas spirit but also love Star Wars, I've got good news - this absolutely magnificent set has hit a record low price. It's such a fun idea and adds a little festive flair to any setup.
This delightful little set perfectly recreates the iconic DeLorean from Back to the Future, and now it's verging into impulse-purchase territory. There's a bigger version, but it's nowhere near as affordable as this... and this one still looks amazing. Plus, it's never been cheaper than it is now.
Looking for gifts for kids? The Friends range is getting a lot of price cuts this week, but beware
If you're shopping for younger Lego fans, a whole host of Friends kits are on offer at Amazon US. Shops, playparks, and more have been given a price cut as part of the 2026 Lego Black Friday deals, but beware of imitators. A lot of the offers on Amazon's listings are actually third party knock-offs, so be careful that you have the real deal when choosing presents.
The Force is strong with this discount
Lego big figures are at their best when depicting robots, if you ask me; they capture that sharp and angular look perfectly, and they don't step into the uncanny valley. The Battle Droid from Phantom Menace is a particularly good candidate, and this model is particularly dynamic because it's posed on the STAP speeder.
As of now, you can get it for $83.99 at Amazon (down from $140) in the 2026 Lego Black Friday deals. That's the cheapest it's ever been, and thanks to a Black Friday deal badge, I doubt it'll be available for less any time soon.
Based in the UK? The same set is £95.99 at Amazon instead of £120. That particular offer isn't a record low, but it is significantly better than the usual £117 or so it normally sits at.
These Lego Black Friday discounts will have you feeling festive in no time
There are plenty of Christmas-themed Black Friday Lego deals if you want them to get holly and jolly; I've seen multiple kits hit either record low prices or a very decent discount.
As an example, the Lego Upscaled Santa Minifigure has never been cheaper than its current $41.99 at Amazon rather than $60 (or £40.99 at Amazon instead of £55 if you're based in the UK). Similarly, the Snowmen Ornaments are $10.99 via Amazon right now, down from $12.99.
If you want a perfect but fun gift for your parents or spouse, I'd always recommend checking out the Botanicals range
If you're stuck for ideas on what to get your folks or spouse that are fun yet also high quality, I'd always recommend the Lego Botanicals range. They're usually of an impressively high quality and span a host of styles from bouquets to pot plants, so you can pick whatever you think they'd like best.
A huge host of these are on offer via Amazon US, so if you want to pick some up and get your Christmas shopping done early, now's the time.
A festive Force offering, just in time for the Holidays
I mentioned this discount yesterday while covering this year's Lego Black Friday deals, and it's worth revisiting because it's so darn good.
For starters, the set itself is a delight. It turns the AT-AT Walker from Empire Strikes Back into a giant gingerbread cookie, with trimmings of icing sugar and gumdrop accents that make it look both adorable and delicious. Even Darth Vader has gotten in on the action with a gingerbread suit. But crucially, it opens up to reveal an incredibly cozy interior with a table and chairs where the Dark Lord of the Sith can enjoy a mug of what I assume is hot cocoa (which is included as an accessory, by the way).
Second, it's got an impressive price cut. US fans are looking at 15% off via Amazon, while UK builders can pick up the set for £43.99 at Amazon rather than the usual £55.
Beam up this discount before it's gone
If you're a fan of Star Trek and Lego, I suspect you'll be very happy with how its version of the Next Generation's Enterprise turned out. We gave this display piece five stars in our Lego U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D review, so seeing it go on offer as part of this year's Black Friday Lego deals is reason enough to pay attention. However, it being a pound or so away from a record low price is what seals the literal deal. It's roughly £50 less than normal at Amazon UK, so I'd recommend taking a look if you'd ever been tempted by the kit.
Gondor calls for aid with the first Lego Minas Tirith discount in the UK
One of the most highly anticipated sets of the year, Minas Tirith, has hit its first price cut in the UK as part of this year's Black Friday Lego deals. Because it's stubbornly clung to full price since launch, it dropping to £520.99 at Amazon instead of nearly £580 is eye-catching to say the least.
In terms of sheer spectacle, I'd say this is the most impressive Lego set of the entire year. Besides being absolutely massive enough to draw every eye in a room, it cleverly uses forced perspective (e.g. it gets smaller as it goes up) and multiple scales to really sell the idea of how massive this Lord of the Rings city is. That'd be cool enough, but the fact that there's an intricate throne room diorama around the back makes it even better.
I'd keep a close eye on this offer for Lego Spongebob in the UK
I was amazed at how well this Spongebob set recreates the animated show as a Lego set, and plenty of fans were too - it's as if it's jumped from the small screen and into the real world. It's not too massive or complex either, so isn't a huge commitment for fans who aren't in the habit of making much Lego regularly.
The kit is currently £159.99 at Amazon UK instead of £190, and while that's still a decent price cut, I think we can do better - watch this one closely as the Lego Black Friday deals pick up steam. Besides not having a Black Friday deal badge (suggesting it'll drop even more as November wears on), the previous all-time low was £143.80. That or better is what we're aiming for here!
My favorite Lego Minecraft set just hit a record low price in the UK, and it won't be around much longer
There are countless Lego Minecraft sets floating around at this point, but I think one rises above the rest so far as I'm concerned; the Creeper, which is currently at its lowest ever price in the UK (£21.99 at Amazon rather than the usual £35).
To start with, these hissing, exploding monsters are one of the most iconic foes in the game. If you were going to get one thing to represent Minecraft on your shelf, you'd struggle to do better than this. Secondly, Lego's angular, brick-built nature translates perfectly to recreating a Creeper; it looks like it walked straight off the screen.
Crucially, it's got a Black Friday deal badge so should stay at this price throughout the sale.
Ground control, this UK Project Hail Mary offer is great
Project Hail Mary really made a name for itself in cinemas this year, so it's no surprise the movie got a Lego set of its own. This kit depicts the Hail Mary ship itself on a display stand, but it also includes a couple of figures: Ryan Gosling's character and the alien Rocky.
While the kit isn't on offer yet in the US, Amazon UK has knocked the price down to £78.99 instead of the £99.99 RRP. Although it isn't a record low price, it's still aggressively good considering how the average cost over the past several months has been more like £88.
The best retailers for Lego Black Friday deals right now
While every store is trying to get in on the Black Friday sale, I'd argue that a couple are rising above the pack. From my experience scouring the shelves, some are sporting a lot more eyecatching discounts than others.
In the US, Amazon is reigning supreme. While competitors are price-matching, they're not providing anything I can't already find at Amazon. Considering how the latter has free delivery for Prime members on most Lego sets I've seen, that puts it a step ahead.
As for the UK, it's close between Amazon and Very. While the former has a better variety of offers (especially on premium sets), Very isn't far behind.
The UK offers the best discounts on premium sets, but the US isn't being left behind
While there are always great offers no matter which region you're based in, I tend to find that the UK has the best discounts on premium collector sets like Minas Tirith and the Star Wars UCS range during any Lego Black Friday sale. That isn't to say you won't find those same models on offer in the US, but they're much more common - and enjoy steeper price cuts - in Britain. If you're based in the UK and have your eye on an expensive kit like Rivendell, now's your chance.
However, that isn't to say US fans should give up. The States have really come out swinging with some genuinely great price cuts this year on a broad variety of sets. I've been legitimately impressed at how good the sale has been in 2026 so far.
Some helpful advice before we get going
First up, some must-knows.
💲Price comparison software is your friend: If you aren't already using price-matching sites like Camelcamelcamel, I'd advise adding one to your toolbox. They help you figure out what the average cost of an item is and historic lows, allowing you to make a more informed decision about a purchase.
⭐ Look out for 'Black Friday deal' badges: If an item doesn't have an official badge, I'd be hesitant about grabbing it. Usually, these indicate that a product will remain at that cost for the event. If a discount doesn't have that, it could fall even further in price later.
❓Beware of cheap third-party knock-offs: There are plenty of third-party copies flooding the digital shelves, especially at Amazon, so be careful when shopping not to be hoodwinked. While they may look good in listings and are significantly cheaper than real Lego, it's hard to tell what the final product will be like.
Good morning everyone! I'm Benj, the GamesRadar+ Tabletop & Merch Editor who's in charge of all our Lego coverage (be it news, reviews, features, or deals like the ones we're tracking down today). I'll be taking you through all of the best Lego Black Friday discounts I can find, not to mention providing all the advice I can.
I've been with GamesRadar+ since 2018, and have reported on Black Friday - not to mention Lego - for around eight years now. That means I've seen many sales come and go, so am pretty tuned into how they work. I'll be leveraging all that knowledge to help you get the best possible offer!
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