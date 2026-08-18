Fans agree new Lego Batman Returns Batmobile looks great, but the lack of minifigures is a "bit of a let down"

A Lego Batman Returns Batmobile is screeching onto the streets of Gotham next month, and the community seems in agreement on two things: that it looks awesome, but the lack of minifigures is a bummer.
The Dark Knight doesn't like to be upstaged by leaks, it seems, so Lego has come out swinging with a full reveal that shows off the kit in all its glory. Made up of over 2,000 pieces, the Lego Batman Returns Batmobile is a highly detailed display model that splits into pieces to reveal the Batmissle at the press of a button. It also comes with a very cool-looking Batman minifigure that adds his iconic over-the-shoulder cape for the first time, but this is where our problems begin.
LEGO
Batman Returns Batmobile
UK: £189.99 at Lego
Due to launch on September 4, 2026, this 18+ kit measures over 17in (45cm) long and 6.5in (17cm) wide. It's made up of 2,269 pieces and features a minifigure of Batman from the 1992 movie. Alongside a detailed cockpit with instruments and control panels to provide a more immersive feel, the sides fall away at the press of a button to reveal the sleek inner Batmissle - just like in the movie.
"Great for anyone that missed the original, but the detail and single mini figure are a bit of a let down," writes A_Pointy_Rock at reddit. "The play function is neat, though." While I think the detail part is up for debate, this isn't the first time I've seen grumblings about the lack of minifigures; other fans have criticized this, and it's all because of the previous Keaton-era Lego Batmobile.
Back in 2019, Lego released a display version of the 1989 Batmobile for $250 – and it was glorious. This 3,308-piece model was a sumptuous recreation of the superhero's car, and it came with three minifigures in total (Batman, Vicki Vale, and Joker). I appreciate that costs have gone way up in the past decade, but because this new 2026 equivalent costs a similar amount for 1K fewer pieces and two less minifigures, I can understand some disgruntlement. After all, having Catwoman and Penguin alongside old Batsy would have really done the idea justice.
However, I do think the new version is excellent nonetheless. It's instantly recognizable as the Tim Burton Batmobile, and while the previous model is more detailed (with a scale that allows it to be more screen-accurate, I'd argue), this one still looks brilliant. The Batman minifigure might also be one of the best Lego's ever made, too; the hard plastic cape and cowl capture the distinctive Keaton costume far better than previous ones, and having the cape over the shoulders provides a striking silhouette.
Plus, it's not as though the older Lego Batmobile is available anymore. That model has long since retired, and it's impossible to find anywhere near its original price. As such, this is an opportunity for anyone who missed out on the 2019 kit.
What do you think of the model? Will you be picking it up?
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- See all the current Lego Batman sets at Lego