Fans agree new Lego Batman Returns Batmobile looks great, but the lack of minifigures is a "bit of a let down"

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You're only getting Batman here

Someone presses a button on the Lego Batman Returns Batmobile to split it apart as it sits on a table beside a minifigure of Batman
(Image credit: Lego)

A Lego Batman Returns Batmobile is screeching onto the streets of Gotham next month, and the community seems in agreement on two things: that it looks awesome, but the lack of minifigures is a bummer.

The Dark Knight doesn't like to be upstaged by leaks, it seems, so Lego has come out swinging with a full reveal that shows off the kit in all its glory. Made up of over 2,000 pieces, the Lego Batman Returns Batmobile is a highly detailed display model that splits into pieces to reveal the Batmissle at the press of a button. It also comes with a very cool-looking Batman minifigure that adds his iconic over-the-shoulder cape for the first time, but this is where our problems begin.

"Great for anyone that missed the original, but the detail and single mini figure are a bit of a let down," writes A_Pointy_Rock at reddit. "The play function is neat, though." While I think the detail part is up for debate, this isn't the first time I've seen grumblings about the lack of minifigures; other fans have criticized this, and it's all because of the previous Keaton-era Lego Batmobile.

Back in 2019, Lego released a display version of the 1989 Batmobile for $250 – and it was glorious. This 3,308-piece model was a sumptuous recreation of the superhero's car, and it came with three minifigures in total (Batman, Vicki Vale, and Joker). I appreciate that costs have gone way up in the past decade, but because this new 2026 equivalent costs a similar amount for 1K fewer pieces and two less minifigures, I can understand some disgruntlement. After all, having Catwoman and Penguin alongside old Batsy would have really done the idea justice.

However, I do think the new version is excellent nonetheless. It's instantly recognizable as the Tim Burton Batmobile, and while the previous model is more detailed (with a scale that allows it to be more screen-accurate, I'd argue), this one still looks brilliant. The Batman minifigure might also be one of the best Lego's ever made, too; the hard plastic cape and cowl capture the distinctive Keaton costume far better than previous ones, and having the cape over the shoulders provides a striking silhouette.

Plus, it's not as though the older Lego Batmobile is available anymore. That model has long since retired, and it's impossible to find anywhere near its original price. As such, this is an opportunity for anyone who missed out on the 2019 kit.

What do you think of the model? Will you be picking it up?

If you prefer your superheroes to be of the wall-crawling variety, Spider-Man: Brand New Day artbook shows off the movie's secrets, alternate designs, and how the story was made.

  • See all the current Lego Batman sets at Lego
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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