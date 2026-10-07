30 Lego sets under $30: I searched through the Prime Day sales to bring you the best cheap Lego kits

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Harry Potter, Star Wars, Creator, City and more

The text &#039;Best Deal&#039; next to many Lego boxes.
(Image credit: Future / Lego)
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As any Lego collector knows, the bricks aren't cheap, and with new sets constantly pushing into the $400s, $500s, $600s, and beyond, it takes a certain Prime Day to remind us that you can pick up kits for pretty cheap too. To reinforce the point, I've found 30 sets that now cost under $30, all of which have been reduced for Prime Day (until, at least for many of them, the end of today).

I've got Star Wars, Harry Potter, Minecraft, Friends, Speed Champions, Botanicals, Creator 3 in 1 — a lot of Creator 3 in 1 actually — and more. They're all listed in price order, by reduced price, starting from the most affordable Lego sets and running up to that $30 barrier. And naturally I've omitted deals which weren't very good, whether it's because we've seen it go for much cheaper, or because the set is always discounted.

Under $10

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Turtle with a Water Lily Flower
Save $2
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Turtle with a Water Lily Flower: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

You get three cute builds for the price of one with this low-cost set: a turtle and water lily, a frog, and a chameleon, with the same bricks making all three. At just $8, this is one of the cheapest Lego sets worth buying in the sales.

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Lego Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle
Save $2
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

Not a fan of cute animals? This space-themed 3-in-1 set is a great alternative, letting you build a space shuttle, astronaut or spaceship with the same bricks. It has gone cheaper before, by $1.60, but $8 is still a great price.

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Lego Botanicals Daisies
Save $5.10
Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14.99 now $9.89 at Amazon

The decorative Lego Botanicals Daisies set has never gone cheaper than this before; it's part of the brand's popular decorative range, and at under $10, it's a nice affordable buy.

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$10-$20

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: Charms Class
Save $8
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: Charms Class: was $19.99 now $11.99 at Amazon

Not to be confused with the retired Hogwarts Moments: Charms Class set, this build has just been dropped to its lowest price. That's great news for anyone who's embarked upon the mission of collecting all the Hogwarts kits.

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Lego Minecraft The Baby Pig House
Save $8
Lego Minecraft The Baby Pig House: was $19.99 now $11.99 at Amazon

Now down to its lowest price is this Minecraft pig set, featuring... lots of pigs. This big discount doesn't mean the rest of the series are getting significant price cuts, though... it's a porcine of that!

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Lego City Burger Truck
Save $7.20
Lego City Burger Truck: was $19.99 now $12.79 at Amazon

Technically, this reduction on a Lego City burger truck began just ahead of Prime Day. However this is still the cheapest we've seen on this set, which is a little different from the standard Lego City fare.

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Lego Creator 3 in 1 Fierce Dinosaur
Save $4.04
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Fierce Dinosaur: was $19.99 now $15.95 at Amazon

This Creator 3 in 1 set has a more succinct theme than many, and if you know a dino fan, it's a great option. It's down to its lowest-ever price and, unlike some other Creator sets, seems to be making its foray into that price point.

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Lego Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24
Save $11.60
Lego Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24: was $26.99 now $15.39 at Amazon

Plenty of Lego's Speed Champions F1 sets are on offer, but this discount is the best, bringing the Ferrari SF-24 vehicle down to its lowest-ever price for the first time.

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Lego Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Parrot
Save $4.01
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Parrot: was $19.99 now $15.98 at Amazon

Another Lego Creator 3 in 1 deal here — they do seem to be stalwarts of Prime Day — on this colorful parrot, frog and fish build. It's only $0.03 off its lowest-ever price, though it's no stranger to discounts.

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Lego City Off-Road 4x4 Mountain Truck
Save $4
Lego City Off-Road 4x4 Mountain Truck: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

Another vehicle build for the same price, this Lego City 4x4 build briefly dipped cheaper by $3 earlier in the year, but otherwise this is the cheapest price we've seen it sell for.

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Lego Minecraft Chicken Farm
Save $4
Lego Minecraft Chicken Farm: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

If you chickened out of the previous Lego Minecraft deal, this Chicken Farm set will offer you a greater variety of animals (though, of course, there are also chickens, and a chicken jockey). It's never sold for less than this, but this isn't actually a new discount for Prime Day.

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Lego City Interstellar Spaceship
Save $4
Lego City Interstellar Spaceship: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

Calling this a Lego City set may be curious, but calling it a good deal isn't: the set's discount means it's almost at its lowest-ever price (it was $0.04 less last year).

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Lego One Piece Windmill Village Hut
Save $13.20
Lego One Piece Windmill Village Hut: was $29.99 now $16.79 at Amazon

One of the biggest percentage reductions on any Lego set of this list comes from this older One Piece set, which is quite a bit cheaper than its previous lowest price. I imagine stock will be limited on this one.

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Lego Star Wars Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Pack.
Save $4.60
Lego Star Wars Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Pack.: was $22.99 now $18.39 at Amazon

The first of our two Lego Star Wars discounts hails from Ahsoka, with this Death Trooper & Night Trooper pack. It's down to within $0.04 of its lowest-ever price, from Black Friday last year.

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Lego Botanics Happy Plants
Save $4.60
Lego Botanics Happy Plants: was $22.99 now $18.39 at Amazon

Another discounted Botanicals set, and one that's only $0.04 off its lowest-ever price, is this duo of happy-looking plants.

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Lego Wednesday Black Dahlia Flower
Save $9
Lego Wednesday Black Dahlia Flower: was $27.99 now $18.99 at Amazon

This Lego Wednesday-inspired set, which uses Minidolls instead of Minifigures, is now just over $3 cheaper than we've ever seen it go before.

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Lego Marvel Epic Battle: Spider-Man vs. Sandman
Save $5
Lego Marvel Epic Battle: Spider-Man vs. Sandman: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

A rare Spider-Man 3 set here, which depicts one of the movie's many superhero showdowns. The set is currently available at its lowest price, though it's sold at this cost before.

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$20-$30

Lego Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack
Save $9
Lego Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack: was $29.99 now $20.99 at Amazon

Franchise Lego sets rarely go for cheap, and a 30% discount like this one is pretty rare in the Lego world. Technically we've seen it for $1 cheaper, but it's still a great buy at this price, filling up your clone trooper or droid ranks.

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Lego Friends Tree House
Save $9
Lego Friends Tree House: was $29.99 now $20.99 at Amazon

I feel like I don't often see Lego Friends sets discounted during Prime Days, making this a worthy deal at the best of times. However it's also $3 cheaper than its lowest previous price.

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Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box
Save $13.57
Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box: was $34.99 now $21.42 at Amazon

If you want value for your bricks (and freedom to build what you want), the Lego Classic sets are where to look, and now the Medium box is below $30. This isn't the cheapest we've seen the set go for, but it's the only option for people who don't want a specific build.

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Lego Speed Champions Time Machine from Back to the Future
Save $5.57
Lego Speed Champions Time Machine from Back to the Future: was $27.99 now $22.42 at Amazon

Yes, that's the real title for this Back to the Future DeLorean set. We've seen it go $0.20 cheaper in past sales, but that's basically just a rounding error.

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Lego Technic Bush Plane
Save $5.50
Lego Technic Bush Plane: was $27.99 now $22.49 at Amazon

For the Technic-inclined, this 333-piece bush plane set is only a few cents off its past lowest price. Given how Technic is quite a different premise to standard Lego, it's a great option for people who like a more involved build.

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Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum
Save $6.03
Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum: was $29.99 now $23.96 at Amazon

If you don't want the happy-go-lucky plants shown in discounts below, perhaps this refined chrysanthemum is the one for you. It's down to the lowest price point we've seen it at.

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Lego LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Wild Animals: Colorful Hummingbird
Save $6.03
Lego LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Wild Animals: Colorful Hummingbird: was $29.99 now $23.96 at Amazon

One of the more complex Lego Creator 3 in 1 sets to fall under the $30 price threshold is this wild animals set, which transforms between a hummingbird, butterfly or fish. It's certainly a colorful set, hence the name, and it's also at the cheapest we've ever seen it.

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Lego Disney Moana 2 Heihei
Save $14.99
Lego Disney Moana 2 Heihei: was $39.99 now $25 at Amazon

Like some of the best discounts on my list, this Moana 2-themed build on the Heihei companion is now at its lowest-ever price thanks to Prime Day.

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Lego Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG G 63 & SL 63
Save $18
Lego Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG G 63 & SL 63: was $44.99 now $26.99 at Amazon

If you like Lego vehicles, you're getting two for your money here with this Mercedes-AMG box. It went $2 cheaper on Black Friday last year, but otherwise, this is the lowest cost we've seen it for.

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Lego Horizon Adventures Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth
Save $18
Lego Horizon Adventures Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth: was $44.99 now $26.99 at Amazon

A new discount brings this Horizon: Zero Dawn set (well, technically a Lego Horizon Adventures set) down to its lowest-ever price. A substantial 40% discount brings this under the border for our $30 cut-off.

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Lego Disney Piglet's Birthday Fun
Save $12
Lego Disney Piglet's Birthday Fun: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

This Lego Winnie The Pooh set has returned to its lowest-ever price, with a 30% discount. Is it worth it for the cute Piglet minifigure alone? Possibly not, but it's still an adorable part of the build, and thankfully there are other parts.

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Lego Ninjago Zane's Ice Dragon Battle
Save $12
Lego Ninjago Zane's Ice Dragon Battle: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

And now for a Ninjago set, but a relatively new one. Not only is this 30% reduction the best price we've seen on the set, but as far as I can tell, it's the only discount it's seen so far.

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Lego Super Mario: Mario Kart
Save $25.60
Lego Super Mario: Mario Kart: was $54.99 now $29.39 at Amazon

Squeaking under the border, we have this Lego Super Mario Kart build. Technically it's part of the Mario Kart interactive race series, but it functions just as well as a buildable toy with some extras. This is a new low price on a set which hasn't seen huge discounts before.

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You'll also want to read through our list of the best 2026 Lego sets, and look through our overall round-up of the top Prime Day Lego deals.

Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Contributing Writer

Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.

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