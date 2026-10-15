Where to buy MTG Darkhold Destiny, the supernatural new Marvel Magic: The Gathering set

If you're anything like me and have been won over by Marvel's supernatural new set, you'll be wondering where to buy MTG Darkhold Destiny. Have resellers gotten to it? Is it even up for pre-order yet?

Because there's already a lot of buzz surrounding this expansion, I'm rounding up every offer I can find for you. As of right now, that's easier said than done; the set isn't as widely available as you might think, with only Amazon and TCGPlayer allowing you to buy MTG Darkhold Destiny. While I'm sure it'll pop up at other retailers before long (Magic is one of the best card games, after all), that isn't the case for now. It's also worth noting that sellers on TCGPlayer seem to have artificially increased their prices from the off. I'd stick with Amazon as a result, at least unless you have no other choice - and if you aren't looking for hard-to-get products like the Collector Booster Box or Collector's Edition Commander Decks.

Personally, I'm excited to see how this set pans out. I appreciated, but wasn't too fussed about, previous instalments like Spider-Man, so this is the first Marvel MTG crossover I've felt excited for (it's a natural fit for Magic). That's why I'm keeping a close eye on both the Commander decks and the Bundle; they offer a quick and easy way into the set.

Where to buy MTG Darkhold Destiny: Commander decks

Where to buy MTG Darkhold Destiny: Boosters

In stock Collector Booster Box



- $750 at TCGPlayer Read more Read less ▼

Where to buy MTG Darkhold Destiny: Bundles & boxes

In stock Prerelease



- $70 at TCGPlayer Read more Read less ▼

In stock Scene Box - Skirmish at the Sanctum



- $41.99 at Amazon

- $70 at TCGPlayer Read more Read less ▼

MTG Darkhold Destiny FAQ

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

When does MTG Darkhold Destiny come out? MTG Darkhold Destiny is due to launch on April 9, 2027. However, some items may arrive later; the special Arcanum Bundle is currently listed with a release date of April 30, for example.

Is MTG Darkhold Destiny a full set? Rather than being a smaller crossover or limited to Commander decks, Darkhold Destiny is a full Magic: The Gathering release with a library of content. That includes Play and Commander Boosters, a Prerelease box, four Commander decks, two Bundles, two Scene Boxes, and a Draft Night box.

Are there any collector's editions for MTG Darkhold Destiny? There are numerous collector's edition products within the MTG Darkhold Destiny lineup. That includes four Collector's Edition Commander Decks (one for each normal Commander deck, featuring surge foil cards), a special Arcanum Bundle (with retro comic art, a mechanically unique card, and a couple of Arcanum alt-art cards), and the usual array of Collector Booster packs.

What's the chase card in MTG Darkhold Destiny? The most desirable chase card in the MTG Darkhold Destiny set is the Time Stone, and it's only available via Collector Boosters. There will almost certainly be other alt-arts to collect, but the Time Stone seems to be the rarest.

Does MTG Darkhold Destiny have a story? Unlike previous MTG Marvel sets, Darkhold Destiny will actually feature an original story with a completely new character introduced for the set. We don't have many details of what the plot will involve yet, but it features a deep dive into the supernatural... and an adventure through alternate dimensions with characters like Doctor Strange, Blade, and Thor.

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