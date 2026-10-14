MTG Darkhold Destiny just went up for pre-order, and it's the first Marvel Magic set I've felt excited for

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It feels like a more natural fit for Magic than previous expansions

Hela surrounded by an army of undead in a cave, from artwork for MTG Darkhold Destiny
(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Pre-orders for Magic: The Gathering's latest expansion have emerged like a sorcerer from a sling ring portal, and to be frank, MTG Darkhold Destiny is the first time I've felt excited about a Marvel set.

Following its surprise announcement at New York Comic Con 2026, the supernatural range (which promises to explore darker corners of the Marvel universe) is now up for grabs at Amazon ahead of its 2027 release. I've been looking through the set's array of goodies – from four Commander decks to bundles – and am surprised to find myself tempted by the crossover. This caught me off guard; while the previous Spider-Man and Marvel Super Heroes expansions looked cool enough, I never felt as though they 'fit' the world of Magic. MTG Darkhold Destiny, though, is another matter. With its emphasis on alternate dimensions, spells, and all things spooky, it blends in with other sets so much better.

Magic expansions normally have a strong sense of worldbuilding and internal logic (you're summoning warriors or casting spells, primarily in a fantasy setting), so some crossovers seem out of place as a result. But this one being so rooted in sorcery and the supernatural make it a natural fit. I appreciate that many won't care about this, and just want cards that let them command their favorite Marvel characters. But for me, seeing someone like Iron Man, Captain Kirk, or Optimus Prime facing down a goblin horde pulls me out of the moment. Doctor Strange or the Scarlet Witch, though? It works.

Eldritch tentacles snake out of the Darkhold in artwork for MTG Darkhold Destiny

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Plus, one really important factor makes me so much more invested: an original story. The previous Marvel sets were a celebration of beloved characters, but it felt superficial somehow; this was a rogue's gallery of heroes, villains, and locations. MTG Darkhold Destiny, on the other hand, is the first time we're getting a bespoke Magic plot that's crafted specifically for the set. It even introduces an original character to the mix. That makes it feel so much more considered.

If that's piqued your interest too, here's everything on the way for MTG Darkhold Destiny.

Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Commander Deck - Strange Academy
Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Commander Deck - Strange Academy: $74.99 at Amazon

This white, blue, and black deck is led by Doctor Strange and is all about 'blinking' your characters in an out of play to score entry/exit effects.

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Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Commander Deck - Midnight Sons
Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Commander Deck - Midnight Sons: $74.99 at Amazon

The Midnight Sons are Marvel's premier supernatural team, so it's no surprise they've got their own Commander deck here led by Blade. As a white black deck, it relies on gaining and spending life for devastating effects.

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Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Commander Deck - Gods of Asgard
Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Commander Deck - Gods of Asgard: $74.99 at Amazon

This red, white, and green deck is fronted by Thor and, appropriately, is all about the most powerful cards around. If you want to hit hard, this is the one to get.

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Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Commander Deck - Lords of Hel
Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Commander Deck - Lords of Hel: $74.99 at Amazon

You may not be surprised to hear that this black and red deck revolves around sacrificing cards for game-changing effects, particularly because it's fronted by Hela, Goddess of death.

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Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Bundle
Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Bundle: $69.99 at Amazon

Hoping to give your MTG Darkhold Destiny the best possible start? This is where I'd begin, because it provides nine Play Booster packs, 30 Lands, one Foil Mythic Promo Card, and a host of accessories like a storage box and spindown life counter.

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Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Scene Box - Skirmish at the Sanctum
Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Scene Box - Skirmish at the Sanctum: $41.99 at Amazon

Like to show off your MTG cards? This pack is designed exactly for that, with each one coming together to form a scene. However, they can still be used in-game if you'd like.

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Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Scene Box - Assault on Asgard
Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Scene Box - Assault on Asgard: $41.99 at Amazon

Much like the other MTG Darkhold Destiny Scene Box, this one features a handful of cards that come together to form a larger picture. They can all be used in-game, too.

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Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Draft Night
Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Draft Night: $119.99 at Amazon

This new format allows you to play the wildly popular Draft format with the contents of a single box, making life a bit easier for fans of that game type. It contains a Collector Booster, 12 Booster Packs, and 90 Lands.

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Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Play Booster Box
Magic: The Gathering Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Play Booster Box: $209.70 at Amazon

As always, you can get a massive Play Booster Box of 30 packs if you want to get MTG Darkhold Destiny cards in bulk.

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Looking for more cool projects heading our way in 2027? One Ring RPG designers promise "many adventures ahead" after Lord of the Rings campaign approaches $3 million in pledges. As for another roleplaying game, I wasn't excited about D&D Star Wars at first, but it looking so much like Rogue One changed that.

  • See all MTG Darkhold Destiny pre-orders at Amazon
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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