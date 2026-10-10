MTG Marvel Darkhold Destiny has a wild pitch featuring the supernatural and teamups with a "pantheon of gods"

As is only right now that Halloween's lumbering toward us, Magic: The Gathering has revealed a particularly spooky set with MTG Marvel Darkhold Destiny.
Due to launch in April 2027 and up for pre-order now at Amazon, this expansion dives headfirst into the supernatural; the press release for MTG Marvel Darkhold Destiny promises "the growl of werewolves at the door, the hissing of vampires who thirst for divine blood, [and] the chanting of witches as they enact their dark arts." It also teases MTG Marvel's first original story, with the introduction of a brand-new character who'll we'll meet in a full comic this coming February.
Unlike previous sets that focused on Spider-Man or superhero groups like the Avengers, it looks as though this one will shine a light into the dark side of the Marvel universe instead. "Hel is empty, and all the devils, sorcerers, and vampire-hunting vampires are here," developer Wizards of the Coast promises. Because the Darkhold is Marvel's uber-evil book of the damned, this focus on the supernatural makes sense. It also provides an opportunity for heroes like Doctor Strange, Blade, the Scarlet Witch, and beyond to shine.
MTG Darkhold Destiny will be the third Marvel Magic set we've had; we got a Spider-Man one last year, and the range was expanded with Marvel Super Heroes this summer. The latter is enjoying a lot of price cuts at Amazon right now, while Spidey cards are pretty easy to get hold of via Amazon too.
However, this set doesn't seem entirely focused on Marvel's gothic underbelly. It also suggests a "dimension-hopping narrative" that has players learning the secrets of the Dark Dimension (y'know, of "Dormammu, I've come to bargain" fame), which involves "joining forces with Marvel's pantheon of gods." Considering how the previous two sets avoided telling a story of their own and focused on celebrating the franchise's many characters instead, this is quite the shift.
While the comic that introduces our new hero for MTG Darkhold Destiny is being written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, the story was made by Magic's Narrative with MTG specifically in mind. That means it should in theory feel more bespoke.
In terms of products, it sounds as though this is getting the works; besides the usual boosters, there will be Commander decks and Scene Boxes.
GamesRadar+'s weekly hardware digest
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more from the team at GamesRadar+.
MTG Darkhold Destiny will launch on April 9, 2027, and it's available to pre-order now from Amazon, TCGPlayer, and other tabletop retailers.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.