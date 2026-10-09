Lego Marvel Skyline revealed, and I'm living for absurd deep cuts like the 'Thanos Copter'

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The Spider-Mobile makes an appearance as well

A hand holds the Avengers Tower from Lego Marvel Skyline, which sits on a wooden table
(Image credit: Lego)

A sprawling Lego Marvel Skyline with some of the franchise's best-loved locations has been revealed, and besides ample fan-service, it's got some gloriously silly deep cuts.

The 1,200-piece kit went up for pre-order at the Lego store yesterday ahead of its launch in January, and it's a rogue's gallery of the Marvel universe's most iconic buildings. While there are plenty you'd expect to see like Avengers Tower, the X-Mansion, and the Fantastic Four's Baxter Building, it's also stuffed with lesser-known locations from the comics like Rand Industries (Iron Fist's company) and then villainous AIM. In addition, Lego Marvel Skyline makes sure to sneak in a couple of very goofy references too – the Spider-Mobile and Thanos Copter.

Yes, Thanos the Mad Titan – destroyer of half the universe – used to fly about in an incredibly silly yellow helicopter that he named after himself. This can be seen hovering beside the Daily Bugle from the Spider-Man mythos.

Oh, and speaking of everyone's favorite webhead, his infamous 'Spider-Mobile' is also scaling the Bugle. Spidey was made this by an in-universe car company who wanted to promote their non-polluting engine, and it's been an in-joke ever since. (There was even an alternate-universe version of Peter who looked like Spider-Mobile called 'Peter Parkedcar,' which is the best thing I've ever heard.)

In terms of other references, there's a Chitauri Leviathan from the 2012 Avengers movie, Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum, Oscorp, the Department of Damage Control (with a teeny Spidey out front stopping a train as he did in Spider-Man 2), Daredevil's law office Nelson and Murdock, the hyper-evil Roxxon Corporation, a Wakandan Embassy referencing Black Panther, and Fisk Tower. There's even a to-scale Galactus minifigure as well, which might be the first we've ever gotten.

Lego The Marvel Skyline set on a chest in a dark gray room

(Image credit: Lego)

Much like the new Lego PlayStation with its Gran Turismo diorama, it's also populated with tiny cars made using squares or curved single stud pieces on a roller skate.

Lego Marvel Skyline will drop on January 1, 2027.

There's quite a lot on the docket for January; an iconic piece of Joker art is being made into a Lego Batman set, but fans are worried it'll haunt kids' nightmares. However, it's impressive enough to challenge the best Lego sets, so maybe it gets a pass.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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