The Lego PlayStation is an impressive and incredibly detailed tribute to an iconic retro console

Incredible detail has gone into this 1:1 recreation of the console that changed gaming forever, making the Lego PlayStation a wonderful display piece that everyone will be familiar with. The extremely clever mechanics used to provide working buttons will impress anyone who sees it, making this a very memorable set that would take pride of place in any collection.
Reasons to buy
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Near perfect recreation
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Significant design pieces are printed, not stickers
When it comes to retro gaming, the Lego PlayStation represents one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable consoles ever produced, marking Sony's arrival on the scene that would change the gaming industry forever. Unlike the previously released scaled-down Lego Sega Genesis Console (40926), the PlayStation is recreated on an almost perfect 1:1 scale with the original, making it an eye-catching display piece and easily one of the best Lego sets for retro gamers.
The first thing that strikes you when you see the Lego PlayStation is just how much it looks like the actual console, which is no mean feat when you consider its unique shape and all of the curved surfaces involved! Likewise, the DualShock – Sony's first controller – is perfectly recreated despite the unusual angle of its hand grips, as well as sporting those iconic PlayStation face buttons.
Price will no doubt be a deciding factor for many people, as the Lego PlayStation is going to set you back $179.99 / £139.99 which places it firmly in the premium collectable category. However, I believe that it earns this increased price tag, due to the sheer number of impressive features packed into that classic gray case.
Two internal dioramas that can be viewed externally
Easy to follow instructions despite complex elements
Naturally, you're going to be working your way through a lot of gray bricks that make up the exterior of the Lego PlayStation, however the internal build is far from boring. One of the first things you construct as you start forming the base is a large PS symbol, with color scheme matching the original logo. Around this a green layer is formed with gold and silver pieces laid on top, which actually has the appearance of components on a circuit board and really gives the impression that you're looking at the internal workings of an electronic device.
Then we get to the two internal dioramas, representing huge PlayStation hits Gran Turismo and Ape Escape. These pack a great deal of detail into a small area, and while constructing them can be a little fiddly due to the many tiny pieces involved, the overall effect is worth the effort. I particularly enjoyed that the Gran Turismo cars are actually minifig roller skates with different colored tiles on top, and that the main Ape Escape character has an interchangeable red or blue helmet – with a nearby box built into the scenery to hold the other piece!
I'm even prepared to forgive the 15 small stickers used in these areas, as the rest of the pieces with designs on them (such as the external buttons and logos) are all printed and look great. While the dioramas slot snugly into place within the PlayStation, they can easily be slid out by pulling the sides of the console outwards, for clearer viewing or display.
PlayStation design
Incredibly accurate recreation
Technically impressive design
Working Power and Open buttons
It's hard to overstate the amount of attention to detail and effort that has gone into making this set an almost perfect recreation of the PlayStation console and controller, which really stands out when you see it side by side with the original machine! Everything matches up perfectly, from the AC In, AV Multi Out, and Serial I/O ports on the back, to the ridges along the sides and controller ports at the front that you can actually plug the DualShock into. Flip it over and it even has the four 'rubber' feet in the correct places, a detail most may not even see!
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Of course, the stand out feature on the Lego PlayStation is the working buttons on the top, which function through a clever series of pivots and rubber cushions. Press the Power button and a luminous rod pops up through a slot in front of it to represent the LED lighting up, while a prod of the Open button causes the disc tray lid to smoothly swing upwards exactly as you remember it. Push the lid back down and it locks into place with a satisfyingly click, again just as the original did.
This functioning mechanism really gives Lego PlayStation the "wow" factor, and every single person I've shown it to has been blown away by how impressive it is. You do have to be a little careful when operating it, as if you push either of the buttons down too hard they can become jammed within their housing, but this is relatively easy to fix and shouldn't happen if they're used with the care this set deserves.
Should you buy PlayStation?
There have now been a few officially licensed Lego games console sets released, but in my mind the PlayStation stands above them as an impressive and incredibly detailed tribute to an iconic retro console. I constantly had a smile on my face while building it due to all of the wonderful little touches and the genuinely remarkable mechanics that make it function, so if it's within your budget then you shouldn't hesitate to make it part of your collection.
Ratings
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Criteria
Notes
Score
Build experience
A really enjoyable build with lots of fun and clever elements that are guaranteed to make you smile.
4.5/5
Accessibility
Thankfully few stickers to apply, though there are some fiddly elements with assembling the dioramas and putting the mechanisms together.
3.5/5
Instruction quality
Very clear steps throughout, including additional top-down views of key sections to confirm exact placement of pieces.
4.5/5
Extra features
Lots of little details, two dioramas, plus fully working Power and Open buttons mean this set is packed full of extra features.
5/5
Buy it if...
✅ You want an interactive display piece The working Open and Power buttons, connectable controller, and removable dioramas mean this set will do a lot more than just sit on a shelf looking pretty.
✅ You're a retro gaming fan The original PlayStation holds a special place in the hearts of many retro gamers, and this faithful recreation will take pride of place in any collection.
Don't buy it if...
❌ You're on a budget This substantial set runs well into triple figures, so if you're looking for a more affordable alternative then check out the Lego Game Boy (72046) or Sega Genesis Console instead.
❌ You want a quick and easy build At over 1,900 pieces including some intricate and fiddly sections, this build will take considerable time and effort to complete.
How we tested Lego PlayStation #72306
Disclaimer
This review was made using a set provided by a third-party PR company on behalf of Lego.
I built the Lego PlayStation (72306) set over a few sessions, with the main console taking me around 8 hours to build followed by another hour or so to complete the controller. With the pieces divided between a total of 14 bags, there are plenty of neat break points so you can make your individual sessions as long or short as you like.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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