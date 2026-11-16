Hey, listen, a Legend of Zelda fan just made Lego Navi from Ocarina of Time: "Lego should listen to your idea"

If you don't feel berated enough in Ocarina of Time, you can now add a full-size fairy to watch judgmentally from the shelf because a fan just made their own version of Lego Navi.
The finished product was posted over at Reddit by AdatheB, and it's instantly recognizable as Link's fairy companion. Presumably made using spare parts of a kind you'd find on Lego's Pick a Brick store page, their Lego Navi figure is around six to seven inches tall and 'floats' on a clear stand. It's also the closest we're likely to get to a full-size kit, because as of right now the only official model is a tiny stud Navi in the Ocarina of Time Final Battle set (available at Amazon) and the now-retired Deku Tree, AKA one of the best Lego sets.
As the post's top comment from CommunicationSea3329 says, "Lego should listen to your idea."
This isn't the first time AdatheB has created their own gaming-themed Lego set; in a reply on the same Reddit thread, they show off their full shelves where Navi now lives, and it features figures like a Hollow Knight kit and multiple Lego Pikmin. With that in mind, I think the above comment is right, and Nintendo should start following AdatheB's example. I'd love to have a Pikmin set perched above my Switch, for instance.
In the here and now, this fan-made kit stands out because, generally speaking, there's not much actual Navi merch. The best you can usually expect is third-party gear like keychains (such as this unnamed-but-clearly-Navi one at Amazon) or earrings. However, with the popularity of the Ocarina of Time remake, I wouldn't be surprised to see more in the not-so-distant future.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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